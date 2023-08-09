Gisele Bündchen Gets Honest About 'Working On' Herself Every Day After Tom Brady Split, And She Was Clearly Supportive On His Recent Vacation Post With The Kids

It’s been less than a year since Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady finalized their divorce in October 2022 , after several months of rumors about strife in their 13-year marriage. The months since have seen both of them begin to reflect on what happened, with him opening up soon after about spending Christmas on the field for the NFL as a divorced dad and her having to shoot down claims that she issued a marriage ultimatum about him retiring from football prior to their split. Both have begun to move on, and now the supermodel has gotten honest about “working on” herself daily, while she was also supportive of Brady’s solo vacation with their kids.

What Did Gisele Bündchen Say About ‘Working On’ Herself After The Divorce From Tom Brady?

Anyone who’s ever been in a relationship that’s ended can imagine how difficult of a time the exes may now be having as they start this new chapter in their lives, with many of us understanding that it can be even harder when the romance in question lasted for more than a decade and produced two children. Bündchen recently spoke to Vogue Brasil (via E! News ) about how she’s moving on and getting used to such big changes in her life, and said:

I've always believed that every situation, no matter how challenging, teaches us something and helps us grow. Breakups are never easy. I tried to focus on my children, my health and my projects and dreams. I work on myself every day and put all my love into everything I do. I hope I can become a better and more aware person and continue to spread love wherever I go.

While we don’t specifically know how the famed catwalk veteran is "working on” herself, it does seem that some of her efforts appear to involve simply finding out what she needs from life now and working toward getting those things for herself. It was just a few months ago that she also had to confront rumors that she got a divorce so that she could return to modeling on a more full time basis. She admitted that her glamorous career isn’t “really an extension of me,” as she doesn’t “want to be a character in anybody else’s movie” because it didn’t feel “comfortable” for her at this point.

How Did Gisele Bündchen Support Tom Brady’s Recent Vacation With Their Kids?

It was very recently that the former NFL star took to his Instagram to share some thoughts and amazing photos from his trip with his and Bündchen’s children, Benjamin (13) and Vivian (10), to Africa for his birthday, where it appears they went on safari. He revealed that the trip “was another special reminder that life is TRULY about relationships and memories,” and his ex-wife responded with a simple praying hands emoji at his ultimate goal of “living a life of integrity and purpose.” Take a look:

