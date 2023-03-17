Gisele Bündchen May Have Found A New Man After Tom Brady Split, And He’s A Billionaire

Gisele Bündchen seems to be living her best life in the months since her divorce from Tom Brady was finalized . Fans of the supermodel have seen her return to work, showing off that post-divorce glow in a new ad campaign that saw her swinging around a stripper pole. While all seems to be going well on the professional front, insiders say her love life is looking good as well, with the mom of two being linked to a new man, who just happens to be a billionaire.

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has been dating 55-year-old Jeffrey Soffer, the Daily Mail reports, but he’s not just any random guy. The real estate developer is the ex-husband of fellow supermodel Elle Macpherson and a longtime friend of Tom Brady. If true, maybe that’s why the love birds have apparently been keeping things low key, as a source reported:

Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer. They've been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week.

The Daily Mail reports that Jeffrey Soffer’s net worth is $2.2 billion (compared to Tom Brady’s paltry $512 million), with the hotel magnate boasting private jets, a superyacht and several hotels and other large properties amongst his possessions.

However, reports of Gisele Bündchen’s supposed relationship with the billionaire come as she was again seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, who she’s been linked to several times since becoming single again, which of course has prompted dating rumors. On March 13, the duo and another man were photographed walking their dogs in Costa Rica.

Gisele Bündchen has made no comment regarding the state of her love life, but perhaps the rumors surrounding her and her jiu-jitsu buddy were what she was referring to in her cryptic Instagram post this week, as she said:

While no photos have emerged of the world’s most famous supermodel and her supposed billionaire beau, the Daily Mail did post several pics of Jeffrey Soffer out and about with Gisele Bündchen’s ex-husband Tom Brady. The guys were pictured together in Miami earlier this year, along with the retired NFL quarterback 's daughter Vivian; they were seen hanging out with mutual friend David Beckham in January, as well; and they even sat courtside at a basketball game together in 2022.

That’s not where the connection between Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady and Jeffrey Soffer ends, either. The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s Miami estate, which he and his then-wife purchased in 2020, sits right next door to Soffer’s own mansion. Bündchen, meanwhile, paid $11.5 million last year for a home of her own that sits just across Indian Creek from the homes of Brady and Soffer. Those secret rendezvous might not stay so secret if the new couple is boating back and forth to each other’s estates!