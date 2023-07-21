How Gisele Bündchen Allegedly Feels About All Of Those Tom Brady And Kim Kardashian Rumors

Following Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady’s appearances at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party, rumors have started swirling that the two are romantically linked. Considering the NFL icon and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce a while ago, people were wondering how she feels about his supposed new relationship, and now we might have an answer.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship came to an end on October 28, 2022, after they had been together for 13 years. Both parties cited their “gratitude” for each other in their respective announcements of the news, and Brady noted that the decision was made “amicably.” So, when it comes to these Kim K. rumors, according to OK! The Victoria’s Secret model is reportedly unbothered, as an insider alleged:

[She is] not going to make a big stink about what she’s hearing — Tom’s free to see whoever he wants.

Another insider also claimed that Bündchen supposedly thinks the rumors and gossip surrounding her ex-husband and the reality star is “pretty desperate stuff.”

Following some wild rumors in April that Brady was allegedly dating Reese Witherspoon , which were quickly dispelled, reports emerged that the former quarterback and Kardashian were “friendly.”

When both Brady and Kardashian were seen at Michael Rubin’s Fourth of July party, that’s when the rumors really heated up. At the party, Kim K. apparently told her friends she had a crush on the retired football player. She also admitted that she partied hard on Independence Day, and she apparently did 11 shots that night .

All this said, the two actually didn’t really interact much at the party it seems. Tom Brady posted photos with people like James Harden and Jay-Z, while Kardashian uploaded images with her sister Kendall Jenner and Lala Anthony.

On top of all this, Michael Rubin opened up about the rumors , saying:

Honestly, they’re just friends. It’s just the crazy rumors that get out there.

He also said Brady was with him for most of the party, and explained that everyone was having fun which was bound to lead to rumors.

Before all these rumors about Brady and Kardashian started, Bündchen seemed like she found a new man as reports came out that she’d been seen with real estate developer Jeffrey Soffer. She was also linked to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente , however, the model put those rumors to rest while making it clear she does admire and trust the teacher while speaking with Vanity Fair .

If this latest report about Bündchen’s thoughts on Brady and Kardashian is true, it sounds like she’s truly unbothered by the rumors alleging that they’re in a relationship. At the moment, everything surrounding The Kardashian star and the former Tampa Bay Buccaneer is speculative, but if it develops we’ll be sure to let you know.