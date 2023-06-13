Good Times Alum John Amos Speaks Out Amid Rumors Of Health Struggles And Elder Abuse

There are so many Hollywood veterans who’ve not only made an impact through their work but have earned viewers’ respect. John Amos – the seasoned actor known for his roles on Good Times (which is streamable with a Peacock subscription), the since-remade Roots and more – is one of those people. At the age of 83, Amos continues to act steadily though, as of late, allegations have been swirling in regard to his well-being. The last several days have seen several serious rumors make their way into the news cycle, ones involving health issues, elder abuse and more Now, following the speculation, Amos himself is speaking out on the matter.

Last Friday, his daughter, Shannon Amos, took to social media, where she claimed that the James Evans actor had been admitted to the hospital and was in the ICU. She also alleged that the actor was also experiencing financial issues due to being taken advantage of and set up a GoFundMe to assist him. However, new information would suggest that her claims were not accurate. Mr. Amos released a statement that was shared with People and, with it, he denied the notion that he’s in dire straits:

To all of my fans, I want you to know that I am doing well. I am not in ICU, nor was I ever fighting for my life. First, I want the GoFundMe campaign about me to stop immediately and the funds subsequently returned to those who made donations. My son and I will reveal more information at the appropriate time.

It appears clear that the octogenarian, who helped paved the way for recent and influential Black comedies , wants the record to be set straight here. As of this writing, Shannon Amos has not responded to her famous father’s sentiments. There are still several lingering questions here, including why she made the call and when John might provide even more clarity. But if anything, it’s comforting to hear that Will Smith’s advice-giving Fresh Prince co-star is doing well.

Despite all of that, it would appear that the post from the actor’s daughter has had some significant ramifications. As the previously mentioned GoFundMe campaign remains live, it’s raised over $12,000 due to 311 donations as of this writing. Overall, the money-raising initiative has set a goal of $500,000, and it remains to be seen as to whether fans will heed the Uncut Gems alum’s words and stop contributing to it.

As Shannon Amos explained on the GoFundMe page, she’s collaborating with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation when it comes to the claims of purported abuse. A spokesperson for the CBI explained to The Mercury News last week that the Custer County Sheriff’s Office is actually heading up the operation and that their org is “just assisting them.” As of right now, this is being treated as an “open investigation.” County sheriff Rich Smith, for his part, confirmed the collaboration while also stating that his office had been in touch with John Amos and his lawyer.

One has to wonder how the sitcom legend’s statement might impact the investigation moving forward. Amid this time of uncertainty, we wish him and the rest of the Amos family the best.