Well, That Didn't Take Long: New Grey's Anatomy Trailer Reveals Ellen Pompeo's Return, But Fans Are Still Upset About Station 19

The upcoming start of the 2024 TV premiere schedule means that fans are on the verge of finally getting many of their favorite TV shows back with new episodes. For Grey's Anatomy fans, that also means finally getting some payoff on the cliffhangers from back in the spring, and getting a fix of Grey Sloan drama without resorting to reruns via a Hulu subscription or Netflix subscription. An exciting new trailer for Season 20 confirms the early return of original leading lady Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, but comments from fans prove that plenty of people are also still upset about Station 19's cancellation.

Ellen Pompeo left Grey's Anatomy as a series regular halfway through Season 19, and most of her contributions in 2023 aside from some guest appearances have been via voiceover. Executive producer Debbie Allen previously shared that the actress would be back for at least two episodes, including the Season 20 premiere, but the new trailer is the first look at Meredith back in her old stomping grounds in 2024. Take a look:

Meredith was most recently seen on Grey's Anatomy in the Season 19 finale, so it would make sense if Season 20 seemingly isn't going to start with a massive time jump. That's not to say that there won't be a time jump at some point, particularly in light of the twentieth season starting in midseason rather than fall as usual due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Whatever happens, fans can celebrate getting Ellen Pompeo back!

There are certainly some concerning moments in the trailer that are less worth celebrating, however, including Teddy's collapse in the OR and Richard being served a vodka tonic. Both Owen and Amelia are nowhere to be seen in the new footage; is this a bad sign for the new season, or just a clue that ABC can't show anything of them without spoiling major plot points?

Of course, the trailer only runs for thirty seconds, and much of it is recycled footage from Season 19, so Owen and Amelia not appearing doesn't actually have to be a sign of anything. Still, those thirty seconds leave me frustrated that we'll have to wait all the way until March for the next episode!

And plenty of fans are frustrated in the comment section of the trailer on Instagram, but not because we're still months away from seeing Meredith and Co. again. No, for many, the problem is still the cancellation of Station 19. Take a look:

m_lweber: "I’d love to be excited for this season. But you’ve unnecessarily canceled its spin-off in Station 19. We’ll continue to fight to try to save our show."

spampination: "Would be more excited if you didnt cancel station 19… bring it back, they have many more stories still to tell and the representation it shows is invaluable"

angelicsmith0: "Yall can cancel this bullshit and keep station 19"

valentin.term: "I still can't believe you are cancelling one of your top shows"

siggi1994: "Do the right thing and don't cancel Station 19 ♥️"

hollymt19: "It would be great to see station 19 not end and continue to tell important stories along side greys"

First responder drama Station 19 was officially cancelled back in early December, with the news that the latest Grey's Anatomy spinoff would end after seven seasons. While there was a silver lining in the fact that the show still had the 2023-2024 TV season to wrap up the story, it was still a shocker. Station 19 performed well on ABC and allowed for frequent crossovers with Grey's Anatomy. Shonda Rhimes addressed the cancellation as fans began their campaign to save the show, which continued in the comment section of the newest Grey's trailer. Advocates for a Station 19 renewal also used #SaveStation19 and #DoNotCancelStation19.

Whether or not Station 19 gets a reprieve remains to be seen, but the cast seemed to be in good spirits on the Season 7 set. For now, you can look forward to both shows returning on Thursday, March 14 with Grey's Anatomy at 9 p.m. ET and Station 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. The night will begin at 8 p.m. ET with the arrival of 9-1-1 with its first episode on ABC after being cancelled by Fox.