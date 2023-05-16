9-1-1 Season 6 Finale: 4 Storylines That Need To Continue With Season 7 On ABC

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 6 finale, called "Pay It Forward." Read at your own risk!

9-1-1 has closed the door on Season 6 and finished its run on Fox. Cord cutters will still be able to use their Hulu subscription to watch episodes, but when Season 7 premieres, the series will be on ABC. When the show makes that jump, we can only hope the storylines teased at the end of this finale will be picked up on the new network.

While there's no reason to believe that 9-1-1 will abandon previous storylines as it jumps networks, stranger things have happened. Plus, there's no telling how the new season will be impacted by the WGA writer's strike and what time jumps could occur to skip some of these major developments. With that said, here are the storylines that I believe need to continue when the show returns for Season 7.

Maddie And Chim's Wedding

It took some wedding ring drama and tough conversations, but Maddie and Chim are on the road to marriage. Our prediction that Chim could die in the 9-1-1 Season 6 finale didn't pan out, and I'm grateful because I want these two to get their happy ending after all of their troubles in previous seasons.

Buck's Growing Relationship With Natalia

Buck nearly died this season, but after a weird coma episode, he has shown some tremendous emotional growth. Fast-forward to the end of the season, and he's at the beginning of a new relationship with a death doula named Natalia. It seems like this relationship has some real potential for the character after seasons of heartbreak with other women, so I'd love to see it play out further in the next season.

Hen And Karen Taking In A Baby Girl

Hen arrived back home after the events of the day, looking better than when she was concussed, and saw Karen on the phone. Karen informed her wife that they had an offer to take on a baby girl as a foster child, whose grandmother decided she couldn't raise her.

While there were no guarantees, they'd get a chance to adopt her if the grandmother didn't change her mind. Both women have wanted a little girl for a while, so it'd be interesting to see this journey play out on 9-1-1 in Season 7.

I think it's fair to say that Eddie didn't get a ton of time to shine in the back half of 9-1-1 Season 6. He's been trying to get back in the relationship saddle and find something similar to what he had with his late wife Shannon in the beginning. After strutting around town trying to look like a confident eligible bachelor, Eddie met a sweet woman named Marisol. Eddie showed just how smooth he was as he struggled to ask her on a date over the phone, but thankfully, she was still down to meet up. This relationship has potential, but we'll see if it lasts to the start of next season.

9-1-1 is done at Fox, but we'll see it return for Season 7 on ABC. In the meantime, viewers should enjoy the break from seeing the 118 in constant danger and be happy that all of these characters have a future for the time being.