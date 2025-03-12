The Neighborhood Is Ending, But Star Beth Behrs Is Way Happier About It Than What Happened With 2 Broke Girls

While CBS has long been a place where shows are likely to last longer than they do on other networks and platforms, recent cancellations for FBI spinoffs and S.W.A.T. (its third) made for an unexpected change of pace. Just a week later, the network has confirmed the end is night for its long-running sitcom The Neighborhood, though not with the currently airing seventh season.

Instead, CBS execs announced that the Monday night staple was renewed for its eighth and final season, to arrive later on the 2025 TV schedule. The creative team has more than enough time to find the perfect ending for the Butler and Johnson families. And in sharing the bittersweet news with her followers on Instagram, star Beth Behrs said that’s precisely the reason why she’s happier about The Neighborhood’s fate compared to how things went down when 2 Broke Girls was axed. In her words:

Most of my 20s were on #2BrokeGirls, almost all of my 30s were on #TheNeighborhood and I'll usher in my 40s as we end our story. @katdenningsss and I never got a goodbye or an end to our #2BrokeGirls story, and I'm just so grateful to @cbstv for a chance to say goodbye to GEMMA the right way.

Amusingly enough, perhaps, Beth Behrs was taking a slight shot at the same studio she showed appreciation for, seeing as how CBS is the very network that caused so many foul feelings to surface back in 2017. At the time, 2 Broke Girls was in the midst of its sixth season, and by all accounts at the time, the sitcom's creative team and cast were of the belief that renewal news was imminent, and thus no efforts were made to formally conclude the storylines for Behrs' Caroline and Kat Dennings' Max.

Instead, reports sprouted that pointed to the network's attempts to gain ownership over the series, which had dipped in the ratings across later seasons. And CBS was also working with too many shows to slot into the upcoming fall season. So despite all involved being optimistic about continuing after a summer hiatus, the comedy was canceled outright.

While talks of a revival or follow-up TV movie have been had, nothing concrete has ever come to light. That could obviously change after Behrs wraps the final season of The Neighborhood, but let's not forget that her former co-star Kat Dennings is busy with Tim Allen on ABC’s Shifting Gears, which is destined for a multi-season run.

Behrs didn't wallow in self-pity over 2 Broke Girls, however, with a lot more to celebrate with co-stars Max Greenfield, Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold and more. She continued in her post, saying:

These last 7 years with my @theneighborhood family has been some of the most memorable of my life. We made it through Covid, strikes, elections... and came out stronger. Forever grateful to our entire cast and crew- here's to the best season yet! #SEASON8 let's gooooo

Plenty of fans chimed in with loving and inspirational comments, and you can bet that the positive-minded chorus was joined by Kat Dennings herself, along with other TV mainstays.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

KAT DENNINGS: WOOOO!!! Go Beth!!!!

WOOOO!!! Go Beth!!!! NICHELLE TURNER: Love you Beth! ❤️ You all are THE BEST!

Love you Beth! ❤️ You all are THE BEST! MELISSA PETERMAN: ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ANGELIQUE CABRAL: Bawling 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️

Bawling 😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ JO KOY: You are amazing. Congratulations on 8 beautiful seasons

Don't miss out on the remaining Season 7 episodes of The Neighborhood, which airs Monday nights on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET. And for those missing 2 Broke Girls, past episodes can be streamed for free on Roku Channel.