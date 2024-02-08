After Hallmark Announced When Calls The Heart’s Erin Krakow And Daniel Lissing Would Reunite For A Christmas Film, Fans Can’t Get Enough: ‘The Internet Is Broken’

Even if you aren’t among their number, you likely know that Hallmark has many fans who are devoted to their feel-good romances . The fandom for the network’s shows is pretty strong, as well, with watchers who adore the long-running When Calls the Heart even being so dedicated as to admiringly call themselves “Hearties.” They were dealt a serious blow in 2018, when male lead Daniel Lissing decided to depart when his contract ended at the end of Season 5, and the show killed off his heroic Jack Thornton . But, now that the channel has announced that his former fellow co-star, Erin Krakow, will reunite with him in a Christmas movie, fans simply can’t get enough of the news.

When Will Daniel Lissing And Erin Krakow Reunite And What Are Fans Saying About It?

It appears that the upcoming 2024 holiday season will deliver a lovely surprise for Hearties around the world, as Hallmark and Erin Krakow revealed on Instagram that she and Daniel Lissing are coming back together for the Christmas film, Santa Tell Me, which appears to now be filming. Have a look at the surprising post!

A post shared by Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) A photo posted by on

This was an amazing way to reveal the news that the chemistry between Krakow and Lissing, which translated to millions of fans for When Calls the Heart (and the eventual broken-hearted fanbase when Jack was killed), will once again be seen on screen, and sooner than Hearties likely ever thought. Word spread fast, and as one fan noted:

INTERNET HAS BEEN BROKEN 🥹🥹🥹

Truer words may never have been typed into the comments section of an Insta post, my friends. If you can’t call yourself a Heartie, then let me tell you that the romance between Lissing’s Jack and Krakow’s Elizabeth Thatcher was the cornerstone of the series. They started as a classic will-they/won’t-they, fight-and-flirt coupling that turned into true love. By the time his character died, they had only been married a short time, and it was after his death that Elizabeth realized she was pregnant with their only child, and eventually moved on with a new love. See? Heart breaking!

Leave it to the Hearties to break down their feelings and show just how #excited they are in the comments, with people posting comments like:

Who else watched this an insane amount of times? 🙋🏻‍♀️ #Excited

Should’ve named the movie - “The Hearties Greatest Gift”!! 💝💝💝

#Hearties hearts are bursting everywhere!

I am so happy to see you guys together 😍. Your time on WCTH was way too short !! There will never be another one like Jack ! ❤

Wait! Why you gotta be making me cry like this! I never cry. But this? I. Am. Crying. So many tears of happiness! Is that weird? It’s probably weird. Let’s just keep it between us. 😂 seriously though, this news just made my day! ♥️🎄🫶🏻

If you think that’s just about the end of the praise, joy, and giddy anticipation that came from fans, well, you must not know much about Hearties, because those notes were just the tip of a yay-filled iceberg that was over 21,000 comments strong when I checked.

Every year, dozens of new and established Hallmark stars come together for the channel’s many original movies, with those made for the holiday season being some of the most-watched programs on TV on a yearly basis. It makes complete sense that those at the network would figure that a previously adored pairing like this would be sure to elicit wondrous responses from fans, and (probably) blockbuster ratings whenever the film finally airs.