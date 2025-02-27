Hallmark's Expanding Its List Of Original Movies In One Genre, And I'm All In

As Hallmark continues to be known for its Christmas movies, the network is also continuing to expand in all aspects across film and television, and different genres. Although Hallmark has made choices fans haven’t loved lately, there are still a lot of Hallmark originals to look forward to. And by expanding its legal drama wings with a pair of new original movies, the channel already has me excited about what's coming in 2025 and beyond.

Deadline reports that Hallmark is pumping out not just one, but at least two sequels to True Justice: Family Ties. Centering on a law student and her friends who set out to prove her brother’s innocence and find the real killer, the first film premiered on Hallmark in January 2024 and stars Arrowverse vet and Walker: Independence actress Katherine McNamara, Markian Tarasiuk, Nikki DeLoach, and Benjamin Ayres.

Production has indeed already begun on the two sequels, with all four co-stars returning to their roles. Additionally, Nikki DeLoach teamed up with Megan McNulty to write the upcoming films.

Any movie on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is going to be an interesting one for the core fandom, and can certainly keep viewers on any seat's edge. Although I love a good romance and Christmas flick as much as anyone, there is just something about the channel's cozy and not-quite-harrowing mysteries and crime-solving movies that really gets me going, and I cannot wait to see what else happens.

What Will The True Justice Sequels Be About?

The two sequels are currently titled Eye For An Eye and Lost Love, but premiere dates have not yet been revealed. Whenever they premiere, the wait will presumably be worth it.

As for what the films will be about, the first sequel will see the Justice Warriors working to exonerate a mother wrongly accused of murder, and they go undercover to investigate the wealthy parents at a prestigious high school. Sounds good to me.

Film 3, meanwhile, will see the Warriors working to exonerate Marianne for the murder of her missing fiancé as a web of counterfeit jewels is also brought to the surface.

In her statement that came equipped with the announcement, Hallmark mainstay DeLoach said:

Megan McNulty and I are thrilled to continue the True Justice franchise on Hallmark Mystery. In the first installment, our characters, these law school students, come together to help one of their own, but in the process, they find a higher calling. In the second and third installments, they follow this calling by banding together, utilizing their individual skills, to liberate others in need. Our incredible Hallmarkies, our audience, can expect more romance and connection between our leads as we dig deeper into their histories. They can also expect fun worlds for our characters to uncover the truth, the real ‘whodunnit.’ And finally, our audience can expect more mischief, more disguises, and at the end of the day, more justice to be served.

As of now, Eye For An Eye and Lost Love are the only sequels to True Justice, but it very well could be the next hit franchise for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, depending on how they do. It might still be a while until the films release, but knowing that more is on the way in the True Justice world will be more than enough to keep fans excited.

With True Justice expanding, this could make way for even more original titles on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, whether as one-offs or even more sequels. Whatever the case may be, I am definitely excited to see what will be in store for the movie. Although you can never go wrong with a cheesy romance and Christmas movie, I can definitely handle more mysteries in my life, and True Justice becoming a full-on franchise seems perfect for that.