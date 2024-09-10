There’s Been Some Fun Talks About How Lacey Chabert’s New Hallmark Movie His And Hers Could Spinoff And I’m So Into One Idea

Lacey Chabert’s newest Hallmark movie, His & Hers, premiered over the weekend, and it was one I had been waiting for. It was initially announced in June that Chabert was reuniting with beloved Hallmark co-star Brennan Elliot for the new flick, where they play married lawyers on opposite sides of a high-profile divorce. While the film did just premiere on Hallmark’s upcoming movies lineup, there are actually already talks for more and one idea is definitely catching my eye.

The typical move for Hallmark when a movie becomes a hit is to order a sequel. Sometimes, that sequel turns into a trilogy, and that turns into a whole film franchise. However, Elliot, who also starred alongside Chabert in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film series Crossword Mysteries, teased to TV Insider that it could go the When Calls the Heart route with a full-blown TV show:

There’s talk that this could maybe have a sequel or a TV series. People that have seen it think it’s something that could be a weekly thing or a couple other movies or whatever.

It was fun seeing Chabert and Elliot together again for His & Hers and their dynamic playing out as a married couple going against each other. But to see them every single week and duking it out on opposite sides? That would be like heaven. Plus, there are definitely other directions a spinoff could go in that aren't always revolving around divorce cases or the legal aspect. Perhaps even routes that don’t have to include Chabert or Elliot but would still be entertaining to watch. The actor said:

We’d have to finagle it a little bit, move it around a little bit. Not always have a divorce case, but we can have other cases. You can work with the police. You can work with law enforcement. You can work with other types of lawyers and attorneys for experience. I love the idea.

Legal dramas and procedurals are all the rage and have been for quite some time now. Many procedurals have gone on to spawn franchises or go on for years and years. His & Hers could definitely work as a series, even if it may not completely follow the typical Hallmark formula. Brennan Elliot, however, loves the idea:

You don’t see it a lot in the Hallmark universe, but I do love the idea of the battle between two people, living a healthy family experience as parents and loved ones, being in love, and all those things that go on with that personal experience.

Nothing is official as of yet, and these are just some fun ideas and thoughts. Depending on the fan reaction to His & Hers and what other people think of a potential series spinoff, it may not be too far-fetched. If Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliot were to do a series, that might mean less time for other Chabert's other Hallmark movies and projects, as well as for Elliot. When Calls the Heart’s Erin Krakow finds it hard to do other projects outside the long-running romance drama. There are different ways the spinoff could go, though, and now that it’s been brought up, I need it now more than ever.

Whether a sequel or spinoff of His & Hers will happen is unknown, but it might be just a little too early to predict anything. It’s not too early to still come up with some fun ideas, though. At the very least, hopefully, Chabert and Elliot do another project together in the near future, whether it’s for His & Hers or something else.