Hallmark Has A Brand New Series Allowing Dudes To Compete To Be The Next Christmas Movie Leading Man, And I’m Hooked Already

There are plenty of titles to look forward to among Hallmark’s upcoming movies, especially with the holiday season right around the corner. Of course, there will be many films starring the usual slate of actors and fan-favorites. However, since Hallmark lost some stars to GAF, the lineup is getting a bit repetitive. While that’s not a bad thing, it seems like the network is looking for some fresh faces with a new show to find the next leading man of Christmas movies, and I can’t wait.

Hallmark has announced a brand new reality series called Finding Mr. Christmas, which will see ten aspiring actors competing in a variety of challenges with a Hallmark twist, to be the network’s next leading man and take home the title of “Mr. Christmas.” The series marks Hallmark’s first reality competition series and is co-created, executive produced, and hosted by Hallmark’s own Jonathan Bennett. Fellow Hallmark star Melissa Peterman will be the lead judge and joined by special guest judges throughout the series.

Just the concept alone has me jazzed up. It’s certainly a different way to find a leading man rather than a typical audition. This new show will set out to find who has the most talent, heart, authenticity, and charisma. It’s also very possible that the guest judges will be Hallmark’s usual leading ladies, such as Christmas queen Lacey Chabert, Alison Sweeney, or Bethany Joy Lenz, to name a few. I am just imagining what these challenges could consist of, like baking, saying cheesy lines, and coming up with the perfect backstory.

Not to get too ahead of things, but Finding Mr. Christmas could potentially change the trajectory of Hallmark moving forward. This very well could be an annual series or bi-annual. And it wouldn’t be surprising if the network were to drop a Finding Mrs. Christmas series in the future to find the next leading lady. It’s an interesting concept, for sure, and just thinking about it has me excited. Hallmark continues to expand its content beyond the usual and traditional films, series, and genres, and it’s exciting to see what could become of it.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Finding Mr. Christmas will, ironically, be premiering on Halloween, October 31 on streaming service Hallmark+. Since the winner will land a leading role in a movie that will be part of this year’s Countdown to Christmas lineup, it only makes sense that the show will be premiering soon. It’s going to be a great way to get into the festive spirit ahead of the Christmas schedule and give viewers the chance to see just who could be the next Hallmark leading man.

Finding Mr. Christmas seems like it’s going to be a show that fans won’t want to miss out on, especially if it means getting a look at who will be joining Countdown to Christmas. If it all works out, too, it’s very likely that the new movie won’t be the only Hallmark flick that the winner will be seen in. Finding Mr. Christmas premieres on October 31 on Hallmark+.