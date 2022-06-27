Hallmark's Ryan Paevey Opened Up About How The Network's Movie 'Equations' Are Changing

It seems like more and more Hallmark stars are leaving the network to hop on the GAC Family train, but General Hospital alum Ryan Paevey isn't going anywhere. The actor previously signed a multi-picture deal with Crown Media Family Networks, and he recently opened up about the network's changing movie “equations.”

Ryan Paevey portrayed Detective Nathan West on the long-running soap General Hospital beginning in 2013 before deciding to leave in January 2018. Since 2016, he's been pretty prominent in starring in Hallmark films, with the most recent one, Two Tickets to Paradise, premiering over the weekend. With six years under his belt on the network, the actor spoke to TV Insider about Hallmark's evolution and changing environments for the better:

It’s rare you can find a place like Hallmark that will consistently serve feel-good stuff. We get the accusation that it’s a little repetitive. Powers that be know that. The fundamental storylines and equations are starting to change. Becoming more inclusive, embracing a broader range of content and subject matter to be more reflective of real life. The core of it is still the same. The stuff we have you should be able to smile a little wider after watching.

Hallmark never has a shortage of original movies, even though some may have similar storylines. However, as Ryan Paevey pointed out, that means some consistent "feel-good" content, and doesn't mean that the network can't evolve with the times.

In 2020, Hallmark made some waves in the LGBTQ community. After the network aired its first movie to feature a same-sex wedding scene, they aired their first-ever LGBTQ-led Christmas movie, The Christmas House, starring Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett.

It seems like Ryan Paevey has no intention to leave Hallmark any time soon, which is good for fans of the network, widely known and loved for its selection of Christmas movies. Hopefully another holiday movie is on his schedule, because you can never have too many of those no matter the time of year. In the meantime, fans will just have to rewatch his newest movie, which sounds like the perfect summer option.

Ryan Paevey is not the only Hallmark star who has spoken up about the network after a flood of stars have left. Earlier this year, Lacey Chabert, who also recently signed a deal with Hallmark, discussed the “most rewarding” part about working for Hallmark, noting the emotional and kind stories she gets when she meets people who love the movies.

Last month, Friday Night Lights vet Aimeé Teegarden signed her own deal with Hallmark, which is also an exclusive multi-deal picture overall contract. While it's unknown how long the contract is for and how many movies she's set to star in, it does mean one less star that will be leaving for GAC Family, at least for now. Perhaps we can get Paevey, Teegarden, and Chabert in the same movie together?

Be sure to watch Two Tickets to Paradise on Hallmark Channel and check out CinemaBlend's 2022 TV schedule to see what else is coming soon!