Lacey Chabert Is Reuniting With A Beloved Co-Star For Her Next Hallmark Movie, And Fans Should Be Stoked

We're only halfway through 2024, but it feels like Lacey Chabert has already done enough work to fill up an entire year. The actress is not only working on a new film at Netflix, but she is continuing her Hallmark takeover. Last year, she had a doubleheader for the network's Christmas lineup, which even included some Hallmark reunions. Now, the Mean Girls alum has yet another reunion coming up, and fans are sure to be excited about this one!

Who Is The Hallmark Actress Reuniting With, And What's Their New Project?

Hallmark has announced that Lacey Chabert will be reuniting with her All of My Heart and Crossword Mysteries co-star Brennan Elliot for the upcoming film His & Hers (which is the working title). The feature will mark the duo’s tenth project together across both Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. After starring in the AOMH trilogy between 2015 to 2018, they worked together again for five Crossword flicks from 2019 to 2021.

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel/YouTube)

In the fan-favorite pair’s new flick, they will play married couple Dana and Mark, who are high-powered lawyers at two separate New York City law firms. Their lives are shaken up a bit after they find themselves on opposing sides of a messy divorce between two reality stars, who are unable to compromise. This puts the spouses in a “courtroom showdown that results in tensions infiltrating their otherwise happy household.” Both of the actors in the lead roles have proven they have great chemistry, so this latest outing for them should be a real treat for fans.

The new film is set to premiere as part of Hallmark’s annual Fall Into Love programming event later this year. An official premiere date has yet to be announced but, given the timing of the release, one would think that those details should arrive in the coming months. At this point, there are plenty of other upcoming Hallmark films to look forward to, including another one that Lacey Chabert will be starring in.

What Else Does Lacey Chabert Have Planned With Hallmark In 2024?

While some Hallmark stars have left the network for rival GAF, the Party of Five veteran doesn’t have plans to leave anytime soon. That is evident with her busy schedule. Along with His & Hers, she's working on her new unscripted series, Celebrations with Lacey Chabert. Also on the docket is her milestone 15th Hallmark holiday film, The Christmas Quest. I'm not sure how the veteran actress manages so many gigs, but I'm glad to see her staying booked and busy.

The Wild Thornberrys alum has starred in over 30 Hallmark movies, and she doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon. Whether she’s paired with someone new or a former co-star, it’s always exciting to see what’s next for her. Since she and Brennan Elliot are definitely a fan-favorite pair, I already imagine the two teaming up for something else after this latest flick. Plus, if His & Hers does well enough, perhaps a sequel could happen. It's something to think about, but it's probably best not to get too ahead of ourselves and just appreciate this newly announced collaboration.

Make sure that you keep your eyes peeled for updates on Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliot's latest Hallmark movie. It should be the perfect way for viewers to kick off the autumn season later this year. In the meantime, check out the 2024 TV schedule for information on shows that are airing or will premiere soon.