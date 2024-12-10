Hallmark’s Big Kansas City Chiefs Movie Is Hoping For A Sequel--But I Have One Big Request For Holiday Touchdown 2

My most hotly anticipated Hallmark movie of the season seems to have been a lot of peoples’ most anticipated Christmas movie hitting the schedule . Yes, I am talking about none other than the Kansas City Chiefs-themed holiday romp Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story. And yes, it has become the most-watched movie on the cabler this season. Which means that, of course, the cast is looking for a second Hallmark happily ever, that is to say, a sequel. Though I do have one big request.

We’d been hearing about the movie in the months leading up to 2024 TV release, including learning about a Mama Donna Kelce cameo, and as someone who lives (relatively) near Kansas City and has been to Arrowhead Stadium (not to mention watched as the whole Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce relationship play out on TV), I was very excited about what was to come, and it’s no huge surprise to me others were too. In fact, after becoming the No.1 movie, the cast is maybe hoping for a second round.

Speaking with People , the cast of Holiday Touchdown seems bullish about another outing. In fact, lead Ed Begley Jr directly pitched another round, noting:

We had the best time ever. We want to do it again. Let's do a sequel.

He’s not the only one, either. Megyn Price, who plays Alana’s mom in the movie, gave us a really big hint about what they’d like Holiday Touchdown 2 to be about, thanks to them already figuring out a subtitle. She jests, but honestly, I think it's pretty solid.

Yeah, we're pitching the sequel now. We’re calling it 'The Extra Point.'

In case you wondered if that was a baby reference, the cast confirmed it was, though they also made sure to note this is them pitching and riffing off the cuff and NOT something Hallmark has officially pitched at them for the holiday movie schedule next year.

What I'd Like To See In Holiday Touchdown 2

Still, Hallmark does enjoy a good sequel to some of its most popular films, though if it moves forward, here's my one big request.

The whole premise of Holiday Touchdown was that fans wrote in with their favorite Chiefs family stories or icons to prove they were superfans. Then members of the Chiefs staff culled through the best and votes came in for their favorites. During this time, a Chiefs staff member named Derrik (Tyler Hynes) gets to know the family of Alana (Hunter King). They clash at first over her story about a hat that brings magical wins to the Chiefs, but was lost for a time. But then they find they can get over their magical hat differences and may actually have quite a bit in common.

To be frank, I really hated the magic hat. Like it’s hard for me to express how much I didn’t like the main storyline in this movie, particularly given if the Chiefs don’t actually win the Super Bowl this year, there’s going to need to be some hamfisted explanation in the sequel. Honestly, the only saving grace of this particularly storyline was that Derrik was a skeptic about it.

Also, you’re telling me that Catrick Mahomes wouldn’t have won the entire shindig? On second thought, some people really hate cats so maybe the movie got it right, but I could honestly do with fewer hat-related shenanigans if there is a sequel.

Holiday Touchdown was at its best during its sentimental moments, like when Derrick brought the original Chiefs stadium seats as a gift to remind the family of their matriarch grandmother, who had passed away. Or when the family was spending time together and reminiscing about other Chiefs family memories. All of that felt heartwarming and cozy, as did the general romantic premise.

Yet when it got into the hat lore and the whole fact that Santa was involved – a trope that Hallmark Christmas movies frequently use I might add – it just kind of lost me. I guess I had an expectation that Holiday Touchdown would be one of the best Hallmark movies of 2024, given its leads, its supporting extra cast (Ed Begley Jr!), and all the extra oomph that was added from cameos. Regardless, I think the way it played out wasn’t as great as some of its individual parts.

But fans were clearly interested and I’d still be excited to see what a sequel could bring to the table. Might I just request the movie only winks at the magic hat this time?