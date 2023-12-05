Hallmark’s Christmas In Notting Hill Isn't The Julia Roberts Rom-Com, But It's My Favorite Holiday Movie Of This Year’s Line Up So Far

I’ve been on a roll watching all the new Hallmark movies released during their annual Countdown to Christmas lineup. As a holiday movie lover, it’s been a pretty easy task but this year's movies have surprised me in a lot of ways. While some have been great, and others left me wanting more. There is one movie this year that shot straight to the top of my list: Christmas In Notting Hill.

Sharing a similar name with the beloved Julia Roberts rom-com, Christmas In Notting Hill certainly checked off all the boxes. The movie stars William Moseley (best known for his role in the original Chronicles of Narnia movies) as Graham, a famous soccer player who is dealing with a potential career-ending injury; and Sarah Ramos (a Hallmark Channel favorite who also appeared in the hit drama series Parenthood) as Georgia, a special education teacher who is visiting her sister in Notting Hill for the holidays. The two strangers cross paths briefly and keep doing so when they learn that Graham’s brother and Georgia’s sister are dating.

In a year where it seems like Hallmark was trying to revamp their perfect Christmas movie formula and putting out several movies with unique spins that did and didn’t work, it was nice to see Christmas In Notting Hill return to the brand I’ve come to love around the holidays. That's one of the major reasons why it’s been my favorite movie too far, but I have more reasons too.

(Image credit: The Hallmark Channel)

It Is Bursting With Love

I’m not sure what was in the air when Hallmark set out to create this year's lineup of movies, but it’s been feeling like they tried to stray away from traditional romance stories. That’s not to say there’s not a happily-ever-after kiss in all the new releases (because there is), but the movies also seemed to emphasize other types of love this year.

It’s not a bad thing in the slightest, but I did feel myself craving one of those cliche, swoon-worthy Hallmark movies I expect when I tune into the channel. Thankfully, Christmas in Notting Hill hit the ball out of the park — or should I say, kicked the ball straight into the goal?

There’s an adorable meet cute that kickstarts the entire thing when Graham and Georgia first meet each other. After meeting them individually, the moment is even more magical when we realize that Georgia has no idea who Graham is, much to his delight. From there the two seem tied together by an invisible string, constantly running into each other. I mean, Graham spots her in a coffee shop window and literally runs after her before he even knows anything about her! Talk about romance! Their connection only grows stronger when they realize their siblings are dating each other.

Speaking of which, Christmas in Notting Hill doesn’t just have one love story; it has two! While Graham and Georgia are definitely the lead couple and the one I was most invested in, there was also the more established love story between Lizzie and Henry. So established, in fact, that much of their plot hinged on whether or not Henry worked up the courage to propose/ Spoiler alert: he does with the help of Graham and Georgia, of course. Love is definitely bursting at the seams in this movie and I can’t get enough.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

The Ted Lasso Shout Out Is Iconic

Hallmark Christmas movies tend to ignore popular culture completely. It’s part of what makes them timeless. After all, nothing shows a movie’s age quite like a pop culture reference that no one understands. It seems the network broke its rule this year in the best way possible, calling out Ted Lasso.

There’s a moment in the movie where Georgia’s father refers to Graham as a real-life Roy Kent. When Graham laughs and shrugs, saying the hit soccer show is a pretty accurate representation, Georgia doubles down, saying:

Your coach is an American football coach turned soccer coach? With no prior experience? Who bakes biscuits and makes motivational signs? Is heavy on the folksy charm and still doesn't know what offsides is?

Not only does the moment feel authentic given this is a movie about a soccer player, but it’s also a great shout-out to one of Apple TV+’s best original shows. Especially since Ted Lasso also called out Hallmark Christmas movies in Season 3 Episode 2. Maybe next year they’ll up the ante and we’ll get an actual Ted Lasso Hallmark Christmas movie. For now, Christmas in Notting Hill is pretty close.

(Image credit: The Hallmark Channel)

It Has A Proper Ending

One of my biggest problems with Hallmark movies is that they never get the ending right. They spend so much time building up the couple’s relationship and the obstacles that they face, that when it comes down to the final moments they tend to fall flat. Sure, a magical first kiss and heartfelt music work every once in a while, but lately those formulaic endings have left me with more questions than answers.

Fortunately, I can’t say the same thing about Christmas in Notting Hill. Despite the multiple plot lines going on, the movie manages to tie them all up with a beautiful red bow by the time the credits roll. Not only do we get to see Henry and Lizzy’s proposal moment, but we also get a glimpse into Graham and Georgia’s future after their happily-ever-moment in the present. The movie jumps a year and a day later where we find Graham celebrating his latest win on the pitch, while Georgia celebrates with their family in the stands.

Unlike some movies, it’s not just the romances that get proper endings. We also learn that Georgia accepts the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to teach special education around the world. It might not seem like a huge deal, but since it was an emotional obstacle for her over the course of the movie, it’s great to hear about the decision she came to.

Are there still questions that I have when the final credits roll? Of course! The difference is they were questions that were more far out in the future, instead of logical plot ones.

It might be too soon to know for sure, but as of right now Christmas In Notting Hill is my vote for the best Christmas movie of 2023. That could change though since there’s still a handful of upcoming Hallmark movies and other holiday films set to be released.