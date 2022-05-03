Hallmark’s Lacey Chabert Shares Sweet Post With Family, Reflects On First Trip Without Sister Wendy After Her Passing

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert is feeling sentimental after a recent family vacation. The actress reflected on social media about missing her sister, Wendy, who died unexpectedly in November 2021, and it’s enough to make anyone get emotional while reaching out hold their loved ones close.

Lacey Chabert took to Instagram following a vacation she took with her husband, daughter, and her sister, Chrissy. It was the first big trip she'd taken with her familial crew in a while, and notably the first one since Wendy passed. Chabert was feeling reflective about the trip, and seemingly only in positive ways, as the actress felt at peace knowing her sister was still with them in their hearts. You can read her full post below.

One can only hope that time will begin to heal the wounds left by her grief, but there are few situations that can provide more healing than by getting away for a bit with those who know you best. And even if those more joyful feelings can't last forever, the memories can.

Chabert first shared the heartbreaking news of her sister’s passing back in November, and though the Mean Girls star didn’t reveal how she died, it seemed clear from her post that it was a sudden and unexpected tragedy. Following the news, Chabert’s friends and fellow Hallmark stars Tamera Mowry-Housley and Nikki DeLoach, along with former Hallmark stars Danica McKellar and Candace Cameron Bure, among others shared sweet messages of support.

The loss was, and still is, hard on Lacey Chabert, especially since it occurred ahead of Hallmark's always busy Christmas movie season, which included one of her latest efforts, Christmas at Castle Hart. Chabert talked about the death at the time, and noted Wendy was her “biggest cheerleader.” It’s never easy losing a loved one, and holidays make it especially hard. But Chabert spun things in a lovely way, and dedicated the Hallmark release to her sister to let it serve “as a tribute to her beautiful life.”

Family is always important, and it definitely seems important for Chabert. On top of dedicating one of her Hallmark movies to her late sister, she implemented a photo of her grandparents into a post-Christmas TV movie. During The Wedding Veil's cable premiere, the actress admitted to using a real photo from her grandparents’ wedding in her character’s apartment set. It was a beautiful tribute to them, and it shows how much personal touches in her projects mean to Chabert. I wouldn't be surprised to see something honoring Wendy Chabert in one of her sister's future projects.

Meanwhile, the Party of Five alum also previously shared her grief at the two-month mark of her sister’s passing on social media. The mourning never stops no matter how much time has passed, and it never gets any easier, though having a communicative group of friends such as Jennifer Garner, Candace Cameron Bure, Holly Robinson Peete, and Danica McKellar can only help, thanks to their support and touching messages.

Lacey Chabert is keeping busy and focusing her mind on whatever's up ahead. While some Hallmark stars have been leaving the network in droves for rival network GAC, Chabert appears to be staying on for the foreseeable future. The actress signed a big deal with Hallmark to star in and executive produce movies and develop other content for not only Hallmark Channel, but other Hallmark properties over the next two years.

Not long after she closed that deal, Chabert shared that the “most rewarding” part about starring in Hallmark movies is when viewers and others share stories with her about how the channel's movies came at a critical time in their life. It’s clear that this is another family that Chabert holds close to her and she won’t be leaving any time soon.

Our hearts go out to Lacey Chabert and anyone who has ever suffered a loss close to them. It’s not easy, but having those surrounding you that support you will make it all the more better.