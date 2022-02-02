Jennifer Garner, Candace Cameron Bure And More Offer Support After Lacey Chabert Remembers Her Sister With Post Months After Her Passing

Lacey Chabert has been pretty open about her feelings and sharing her grief following the news her sister Wendy had died. Over the past two months, she's continued to remember her sister publicly and privately, and after a recent post, celebrity pals from Jennifer Garner to Candace Cameron Bure reached out once again in support.

Taking to Instagram this week, Lacey Chabert opened up about how she’s feeling since her sister Wendy passed away. Obviously, it hasn’t been and easy journey for the actress and the post gets pretty emotional. The Wedding Veil trilogy star wrote:

I can’t believe it’s been over two months since I’ve been able to hear my sister’s voice. I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can’t. I keep calling grief a journey, because that’s what it’s been for me. It’s been incredibly hard. Some moments I am ok and others I can barely catch my breath because my heart aches so deeply. I miss Wendy with every ounce of my being. I desperately wish I could hug her once more or hear her voice.

Anyone who has ever lost someone close to them can probably relate to Lacey Chabert’s feelings about her sister Wendy. Those feelings don’t go away overnight. In fact I’ve always hated that phrase “time heals all wounds,” because I’m not sure that time actually heals wounds insomuch as it bandages them up just enough for us to move forward. Chabert herself talks about trying to keep the focus on the good memories, and even seeing her sister in positive interactions she has with her daughter Julia.

We knew each other inside out. I hear her sarcastic humor in my head all day long! There was no one funnier. I see her wit in my daughter-Julia has always reminded my whole family of Wendy. We loved each other SO much and that doesn’t just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically. It’s eternal. I know we were truly blessed to share that kind of love.

Her post seemed to touch many people, as a slew of famous faces responded. Among those was Jennifer Garner, who sent a particularly supportive response that spoke to Chabert being able to share some of the love for Wendy as the days pass.

Sharing lets us know Wendy and love her with you, thank you. and I’m sorry.

Candace Cameron Bure, who also experienced losing a loved one recently after her Full House co-star Bob Saget died, was also supportive, responding with “Love you Lacey” alongside a few heart emojis. Along with Bure, some of Lacey Chabert’s other past and present Hallmark co-stars also responded, Holly Robinson Peete with praying emojis and Danica McKellar, who recently left Hallmark for another network, still lent support, saying, “So beautifully said, Lacey. And we are all with you.”

You can see the full post, complete with a throwback photo featuring a young Lacey and Wendy, below.

A post shared by Lacey Chabert (@thereallacey) A photo posted by on

Chabert was previously open about one of her Hallmark projects airing after her sister’s death, revealing that she felt her sister would have wanted the show to go on. She's also written about missing her sister over the holidays.