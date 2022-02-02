Jennifer Garner, Candace Cameron Bure And More Offer Support After Lacey Chabert Remembers Her Sister With Post Months After Her Passing
It's been a hard way to kick off the year.
Lacey Chabert has been pretty open about her feelings and sharing her grief following the news her sister Wendy had died. Over the past two months, she's continued to remember her sister publicly and privately, and after a recent post, celebrity pals from Jennifer Garner to Candace Cameron Bure reached out once again in support.
Taking to Instagram this week, Lacey Chabert opened up about how she’s feeling since her sister Wendy passed away. Obviously, it hasn’t been and easy journey for the actress and the post gets pretty emotional. The Wedding Veil trilogy star wrote:
Anyone who has ever lost someone close to them can probably relate to Lacey Chabert’s feelings about her sister Wendy. Those feelings don’t go away overnight. In fact I’ve always hated that phrase “time heals all wounds,” because I’m not sure that time actually heals wounds insomuch as it bandages them up just enough for us to move forward. Chabert herself talks about trying to keep the focus on the good memories, and even seeing her sister in positive interactions she has with her daughter Julia.
Her post seemed to touch many people, as a slew of famous faces responded. Among those was Jennifer Garner, who sent a particularly supportive response that spoke to Chabert being able to share some of the love for Wendy as the days pass.
Candace Cameron Bure, who also experienced losing a loved one recently after her Full House co-star Bob Saget died, was also supportive, responding with “Love you Lacey” alongside a few heart emojis. Along with Bure, some of Lacey Chabert’s other past and present Hallmark co-stars also responded, Holly Robinson Peete with praying emojis and Danica McKellar, who recently left Hallmark for another network, still lent support, saying, “So beautifully said, Lacey. And we are all with you.”
You can see the full post, complete with a throwback photo featuring a young Lacey and Wendy, below.
Chabert was previously open about one of her Hallmark projects airing after her sister’s death, revealing that she felt her sister would have wanted the show to go on. She's also written about missing her sister over the holidays.
Time has passed since then and Chabert has moved forward with her work and has even begun sharing some funny moments again, including a totally relatable recent Target run. It's nice to see the Hallmark star begin that process of moving forward, and we wish her the best on the continual journey.
