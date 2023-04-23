Hawaii Five-0 Alum Scott Caan Reveals One Major Drawback Of Starring On The Show For So Long
The experience wasn't always sunny.
Before it was canceled, Hawaii Five-0 ran for 10 seasons and nearly 250 episodes from 2010 to 2020. It's an impressive run, to say the least, and it certainly kept itss cast and crew employed for a while. Despite that though, at least one star can think of a major drawback that comes with that kind of longevity. Series alum Scott Caan was the one to open up about the downside of working on the hit CBS show (and his reasoning makes sense).
Scott Caan, who portrayed Detective Sergeant Danno Williams of the HPD, was the latest guest on the podcast Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum. While speaking to the Smallville alum, Caan said that he mostly had a great time filming the series. However, what he had a hard time with was the sometimes repetitive nature of the storytelling, which he believes isn't the best thing for an actor. When making his argument and discussing his work, he said:
What he seems to be saying here is that after playing a single role over hundreds of episodes, it's hard for an actor to truly surprise the audience with their skills. He also makes a fair point in that if material becomes too repetitive, it can become stale or schtick-like. This a very interesting dichotomy. Because on the one hand, you have job security, and that's certainly something that many people (and not just actors) seek. But in Scott Caan’s case, he also wanted to spread his wings a bit and flex his acting muscles with other projects, which is fair. As he even said during the convo, he wasn't able to make a movie for a decade.
The 46-year-old actor didn't appear in every installment, however, as he would miss multiple Hawaii Five-0 episodes per season, which he's provided an explanation for. Earlier this year, he clarified that he could've appeared in every one but would block time off to spend with his family. Later in his conversation with Michael Rosenbaum, he named his loved ones as some of the blessings to come from his time on the procedural:
At the very least, it's good to hear that there are a number of positives that he can take from the experience. You can see his interview in its entirety by watching the video below:
As mentioned, Scott Caan landed a new series, as he's one of the stars of Fox drama Alert: Missing Persons Unit, and it marks his first series regular role since the Hawaii-set drama ended. He's also done a few other things and most recently starred in One Day as a Lion, which is available with an Amazon Prime subscription. He's also set to star in the upcoming drama series Topangaland. Given his feelings about Hawaii Five-0, you have to wonder just how long Scott Caan would stick with his newest series, should it prove to be as successful. We'll just have to wait and see, but one does get the impression that he'll be a bit more thoughtful when it comes to choosing his projects moving forward.
You can stream episodes of Hawaii Five-0 using a Paramount+ subscription, and take a look at the 2023 TV schedule for details on shows that are currently airing.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Erik Swann
By Megan Behnke