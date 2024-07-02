After 'Hawk Tuah' Girl Showed Up At Zach Bryan’s Concert, She Spent Some Time Spitting Around Shaq

Social media has created a number of viral stars over the years, as said individuals have said or done some wild things to earn popularity. However, I’m not sure anyone could’ve predicted how one of the latest Internet sensations would earn her fame. Hailey Welch – who’s now widely known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl – earned notoriety for some NSFW comments she made during a (wo)man-on-the-street interview. Now that she’s earned fame, she’s been crossing paths with stars, and even recently had a major moment at a Zach Bryan concert. After that, she also caught up with none other than Shaquille O’Neal and, unsurprisingly, she spent some time spitting around him.

Hailey Welch – who’s a native of Nashville – was on tap when Zach Bryan performed in the city this past Saturday. The 21-year-old social media phenom was apparently living it up during the event alongside other concert goers. But, if that weren’t enough, Bryan eventually invited her to perform on stage with him. The two sang a rendition of the musician’s tune, “Revival,” and part of the performance was captured by Barstool Sports on X. You can check out a clip down below:

Hawk Tuah Girl hopped on stage with Zach Bryan in Nashville @StoolBackstage pic.twitter.com/IXqGFX1NXXJune 30, 2024

Per Page Six , the rising starlet missed several of the lyrics while belting out the track, but the people in the audience were too hyped to notice. She also signed off by giving a “Hawk Tuah” to the crowd. And, if that experience weren’t crazy enough, last Sunday, the young lady lived it up with Shaq, who was performing at JBJ’s Nashville, which is owned by Jon Bon Jovi. The former basketball player was performing there under his DJ alias, DJ Diesel, and the social media star joined him in the booth. That night, she got the mic and addressed the crowd, saying her signature phrase and even getting spit in the microphone in the process as. The ex-Los Angeles Laker – who considers himself the GOAT of athlete-rappers – also took some photos during that evening and shared them to X:

Guess who I found in Nashville… pic.twitter.com/mowBYUt6TDJuly 1, 2024

For those who aren’t in the know, Hailey Welch received her infamous moniker after appearing in a video interview done by Tim & Dee TV. Welch, who was outside a bar with a friend at the time was asked, “What’s one move in bed that makes a man go crazy every time?” She responded by saying, “You gotta give ’em that ‘hawk tuah’ and spit on that thang! You get me?” Needless to say, her brutally honest comment made an impression and, now, Welch is so famous that she has signed with Penthouse management firm, according to THR . There have been plenty of meteoric social media-induced rises to fame, but this one just takes the cake.

Some may be surprised that Shaq was kicking it with the “Hawk Tuah” girl but, if you’re somewhat familiar with the four-time NBA champion, it shouldn’t be too shocking honestly. He’s long shown that he’s a man that keeps up with the latest in pop culture, as evidenced by the conversations he’s had on podcasts over the years. He’s talked about the supposed beef between Will Smith and Chris Rock following the 2022 Oscars as well as the time that Kanye West moved next door to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The hall of famer has even shared more serious thoughts on more delicate matters, including Adam Levine’s alleged cheating scandal .

If you ask me, this run-in is just another reason why Shaquille O’Neal needs to remain on TV. He’s currently a co-host on Inside the NBA , which may be cancelled after this upcoming basketball season. While O’Neal is about to co-host ABC’s Lucky 13 game show, which will debut as part of the 2024 TV schedule this year, I’d love to see him do more pop culture-related endeavors. Heck, give him a talk show where he can welcome eclectic guests like Hailey Welch or Jake Paul.

My ramblings about Mr. O’Neal’s future on TV aside though, what one really has to look out for more immediately is how Hailey Welch’s star might continue to rise. I can’t say how much longevity she’ll ultimately have. But, based on her encounters with Shaq and Zach Bryan, I wager she’ll enjoy her time in the sun for as long as she can.