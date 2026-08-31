Big Bang Theory’s Kunal Nayyar Talked About Wearing That Aquaman Costume, And It Doesn’t Sound Fun
Yeah, I could see this being a pain.
The Big Bang Theory was a memorable experience for its cast, but that doesn't mean they enjoyed everything they had to film. Raj actor Kunal Nayyar recently pointed out how much he hated dressing as Aquaman, and the harness that made the whole outfit so much more miserable to wear.
The Big Bang Theory Podcast hosted Nayyar to talk about all things Raj, and showed a clip of him dressed as Aquaman in "The Justice League Recombination." After a quick reminder that the episode and other great episodes of TBBT were available with an HBO Max subscription, the actor talked about how wearing that costume was a terrible experience:
I can't help but laugh because actors complaining about superhero costumes is such a common thing. Superhero costumes are made to look awesome on-screen, but rocking all that skin-tight leather and mesh for hours at a time can be uncomfortable. Given that, it's all the more hilarious to me that Kunal Nayyar's Aquaman costume was meant to look like a silly cosplay, and even it wasn't comfortable enough for him to enjoy the experience.
The harness, which kept a seahorse strapped to his body, was the worst part of the experience. Specifically, it made going to the bathroom and sitting an issue, which the actor noted gets old really quickly several hours into the day:
I also can't help but notice the suit has padded muscles, which is ironic considering The Big Bang Theory asked the guys to keep their shirts on in the past because of how in-shape they were. Plus, I'm sure that padding also made the suit that much more cumbersome, which is never fun.
Raj's Aquaman costume was based on The Super Friends version of the character, as it was years before Jason Momoa's Aquaman would hit theaters. Momoa's portrayal has done a lot to help the character's street cred, as Nayyar noted after his story:
Now I'm just imagining an episode of Stuart Fails To Save The Universe in which we get to see Raj portray Jason Momoa's version of Aquaman, and look a whole lot cooler in the process. The trailer did feature Stuart taking on Batman villain Mr. Freeze, so maybe we could see that in a future episode.
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For now, I'm just content seeing Kunal Nayyar appear as his character in the new spinoff. He's already had two appearances, both of which were memorable for different reasons. No spoilers for those who haven't seen it, but I will say it was more shocking than seeing him in an Aquaman uniform.
Catch Stuart Fails To Save The Universe and The Big Bang Theory on HBO Max. Kunal Nayyar is great in both, and anyone who has checked out one but not the other is doing themselves a disservice.
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.
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