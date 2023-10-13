32 HBO Shows That You Probably Forgot Existed

For every unforgettable HBO drama series like The Sopranos and Game of Thrones, there are a dozens shows that you probably forgot existed. Hey, no judgment here, as this happens to all of us at one point or another. That being said, the legendary premium cable outlet, with its robust collection of content available with a Max subscription has produced some great comedies, dramas, and animated series that have since been lost to time since their respective releases

Here are 32 HBO shows you probably forgot existed and that you should check out. Of course, that is if you can find a way to watch some of these hidden, or forgotten, gems.

Tenacious D (1997 - 2000)

Tenacious D, the comedy rock duo consisting of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, had their own TV show on the network back in the final years of the 20th century. The Mr. Show spinoff, which shared the same name as the duo, consisted of only three episodes between 1997 and 2000. That's probably why it’s often forgotten. Don’t feel too bad, though, as the pair of strummers became a massive hit with their 2001 self-titled debut album, only a little more than a year after the show’s conclusion.

The Brink (2015)

There have been a number of hilarious politically-focused comedies on HBO over the years, including The Brink. This short-lived series debuted in 2015 and centered on United States Secretary of State Walter Larson (Tim Robbins) and Foreign Service Officer Alex Talbot (Jack Black) as they attempted to prevent World War III from kicking off. The series was canceled after one season despite already having been picked up for a second one at that point.

John From Cincinnati (2007)

The one-and-done 2007 series John from Cincinnati could very well be one of the strangest drama series to be released in the past century. One thing that is for sure is that it's definitely one of its least talked about. The show centered on a Southern California surf community and its various residents, including John Monand (Austin Nichols), a mysterious loner who comes to town and displays strange behavior along with some hard-to-believe gifts.

Rome (2005 - 2007)

Though its planned follow-up film from HBO never happened , the historical epic series Rome was one of the biggest (and most expensive) productions offered by the channel back in 2005. Over the course of two seasons, the show -- co-created by Dirty Harry's John Milius -- chronicled Ancient Rome’s transition to a republic and combined historical events with fictional characters and stories created specifically for the show.

The Comeback (2005 - 2014)

Almost immediately after finishing her historic run on NBC's Friends, Lisa Kudrow went over to the premium cable to make The Comeback, a comedy series about a B-list star trying to get a reality TV show off the ground. The series was canceled after 13 episodes back in 2005 but was revived for a second season nine years later.

Bored To Death (2008 - 2011)

One of the great HBO shows canceled too early , Bored to Death followed struggling writer Jonathan Ames (Jason Schwartman) as he started moonlighting as a private detective. Despite the great premise, hilarious moments and incredible performances from Ted Danson and Zach Galifianakis, the series was canceled and forgotten after its third season.

Lucky Louie (2006)

Before Louis C.K. found success with his eponymous Louie series on FX, the comedian-turned-actor made an attempt at the sitcom format with Lucky Louie. The show, which only ran for one season on Home Box Office, saw C.K. take on the role of a mechanic at a muffler shop, who would find himself in all kinds of situations with his wife, daughter and friends group.

Hung (2009 - 2011)

For three seasons, Thomas Jane led the comedy series Hung as Ray Drecker, a struggling basketball coach who turns to a life of prostitution to make ends meet. Though it was nominated for multiple awards (with Jane receiving three consecutive Golden Globe nods), the show was canceled in 2011.

Enlightened (2011 - 2013)

A few years before Laura Dern led Big Little Lies, a well-known HBO production, she starred in Enlightened. The program was a dramedy series about Amy Jellicoe (Dern), a struggling woman who attempts to get her career and personal life back on track after undergoing a spiritual awakening. Despite Dern receiving multiple awards and the show earning good reviews, the network pulled the plug after the second season.

Here and Now (2018)

Tim Robbins and Holly Hunter led the 2018 drama series Here and Now, a short-lived show about a multiracial family contending with issues in their Portland, Oregon-based community. The swiftly cancelled Robbins-led drama has since almost been entirely forgotten.

Carnivale (2003 - 2005)

Carnivale told a story of good and evil involving a traveling circus during the American Dust Bowl and focused on themes of humanity and spirituality. The show stuck around for two seasons and won a great deal of awards ahead of its cancellation in 2005.

Togetherness (2015 - 2016)

In 2015, brothers Jay and Mark Duplass teamed up with Steve Zissis to create Togetherness. The short-lived dramedy series focused on a group of friends as they slowly marched their way towards the age of 40. Over the course of the show’s two seasons, the core characters, played by Melanie Lynsky, Amanda Peet, and Abby Ryder Fortson all struggled with various life issues -- some comedic and others more dramatic.

Hello Ladies (2013 - 2014)

Stephen Merchant is best known for his work with Ricky Gervais on shows like The Office and Extras, but the writer and actor also starred in a show of his own a decade ago. Hello Ladies spent one season following Stuart Pritchard (Merchant), an Englishman living in Los Angeles. The well-meaning Brit struggled to find the woman of his dreams, and that was a near-impossible task due to his awkwardness and tendency to embarrass himself in public.

Treme (2010 - 2013)

A couple of years after the conclusion of The Wire, David Simon turned his attention to the city of New Orleans with Treme. The show shed light on the culture of the “Big Easy” and the community’s resurgence following the events of Hurricane Katrina. Though popular upon its release, this series failed to permeate the popular culture zeitgeist like Simon’s previous scripted drama.

Room 104 (2017 - 2020)

Mark and Jay Duplass’ anthology series Room 104 consisted of 47 episodes and told varied stories set in a single hotel room. Though it ran for four seasons, with its most recent airing in 2020, one can argue that it's rarely ever talked about these days.

Not Necessarily the News (1983 - 1990)

Years before comedians like John Oliver and Bill Maher found success satirizing the news and adding comedy to current events, there was Not Necessarily the News. Between 1983 and 1990, this comedy series did everything from make fun of the news to dropping sketches written by the likes of Conan O’Brien and Greg Daniels before they were household names.

Dream On (1990 - 1996)

A few years before Marta Kauffman and David Crane created Friends, a.k.a. one of the greatest TV shows of all time , they teamed up for a seemingly forgotten HBO series called Dream On. The series primarily centered on the life and times of Martin Tupper (Brian Benben), a book editor and divorcee living in New York City.

The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency (2009)

In 2008, Richard Curtis and Anthony Minghella adapted Alexander McCall Smith’s novel, The No. 1 Ladies’ Detective Agency, into a TV series bearing the same name. The single-season production starred Jill Scott as Mma Ramotswe, who moved to Bostwana to launch its first female detective agency. That ambition ultimately caused her to become entangled in intriguing mysteries and complex, interpersonal relationships.

Tell Me You Love Me (2007)

Tell Me You Love Me spotlighted three couples and the problems they faced at home and within society at large. Each of the pairs sought the help of Dr. May Foster (Jane Alexander), a therapist whose life wasn’t all that great either.

Hotel Room (1993)

There are plenty of anthology series streaming right now, but there's one particular show you may have a hard time finding. Interestingly, it came from the mind of David Lynch and only aired three episodes back in 1993. The legendary filmmaker and creator of Twin Peaks crafted Hotel Room, an off-beat drama series with installments all set in room 603 of the Railroad Hotel. Harry Dean Stanton, Crispin Glover and Glenn Headly all starred in this hidden gem.

Unscripted (2005)

HBO has always been home to wonderfully unique comedies, and one example of that is Unscripted. The 2005 show was about three struggling actors trying to make sense of life and work in Los Angeles. Interestingly enough, George Clooney, who produced the series alongside Steven Soderbergh, directed some installments of the heavily improvised comedy.

How To Make It In America (2010 - 2011)

How to Make It in America ran for two seasons and followed Ben Epstein (Bryan Greenberg) and Cam Calderon (Victor Rasuk), two friends who attempted to make names for themselves in the New York fashion world. This is definitely one of those shows that would have probably taken off if it had been released just a few years later.

Getting On (2013 - 2015)

From 2013 to 2015, Getting On welcomed viewers into the Billy Barnes Extended Care Unit of the Mount Palms Memorial Hospital and introduced them to the hardworking employees. Laurie Metcalf, Alex Borstein, Niecy Nash, and Mel Rodriguez played the core staff members on the series, which was truly world-building by the time it was canceled after three seasons .

Encyclopedia Brown (1989)

The beloved Encyclopedia Brown series of young mystery novels was turned into a short-lived show of the same name back in 1989. The children’s program, which has been pretty much scrubbed from its network's library, starred Scott Bremner as the titular kid sleuth.

1st & Ten (1984 - 1991)

Before Ballers, and even Arliss, there was 1st & Ten, a football-centric sitcom that aired on HBO from 1984 to 1991. The show, which starred Delta Burke and O.J. Simpson among others, centered on the fictional California Bulls squad and their attempts to win on the field while also dealing shenanigans off it.

The Hitchhiker (1983 - 1991)

With an opening title sequence that seemed like a combination of The Twilight Zone and a perfume commercial, The Hitchhiker may be unforgettable for those who did watch it. The horror and mystery anthology series featured a plethora of stories dealing with people in various situations. The only constant character was the mysterious loner simply known as the Hitchhiker (Page Fletcher).

The Ricky Gervais Show (2010 - 2012)

Not as well-known as the titular comedian's other creations like The Office, Extras, and Afterlife, The Ricky Gervais Show was an animated version of the star's podcast and various audiobooks. It ran on HBO for a few seasons in the early 2010s and featured Hanna-Barbera style versions of Gervais, Stephen Merchant and Karl Pilkington talking about all sorts of topics.

Family Tree (2013)

In 2013, Christopher Guest and Jim Piddock marked the release of Family Tree. It was a mockumentary series starring Christopher O’Dowd as a man who becomes obsessed with his family lineage following the death of a relative.

Vice Principals (2016 - 2017)

In between Eastbound & Down and The Righteous Gemstones, Danny McBride and Jody Hill created Vice Principals. The dark comedy was about two school administrators (McBride and Walton Goggins) who entered a petty competition to fill the spot of their school’s soon-to-be-retired principal (Bill Murray). Though it had a following upon release, the series isn't discussed as much as the shows that preceded and followed it.

Classical Baby (2005 - 2017)

Anyone who doesn’t have a kid has either forgotten about Classical Baby or doesn't know it existed. Over the course of 12 years, a handful of episodes of the kid-aimed HBO show were released sporadically, with each providing young viewers with wonderful songs, poems, audiobooks and other displays of art.

Braingames (1983 - 1985)

Back in the early to mid 1980s, Home Box Office was home to Braingames, an educational program full of lessons, games and other fun activities for young audiences. It’s hard to find episodes these days, but they're certainly worth seeking out.

Tanner '88 (1988)

Before Veep, there was Tanner ‘88 -- an entry in the political TV series arena, which was created by Garry Trudea and directed by Robert Altman. The show followed the fictional public office candidate of Jack Tanner (Michael Murphy), as he attempted to make a name for himself in the 1998 Democratic primaries. The show even featured an early appearance from future Sex and the City cast member Cynthia Nixon as Tanner’s college-aged daughter.

Though these 32 shows are mostly forgotten and many can no longer be watched on HBO or various streaming platforms, each certainly played a part in the premium cable channel’s storied history.