After Heidi Klum Explained Why She Responded Publicly To '900 Calories A Day' Rumors, Sofia Vergara And Terry Crews Backed Her Up

Heidi Klum has been in the public eye for a long time, dropping jaws as a supermodel long before she became a member of the America’s Got Talent judging panel. She’s well-accustomed to people commenting on her appearance and spreading false rumors, and while most of the time it’s best to ignore the noise, Klum felt it was important to respond to recent allegations that she ate only 900 calories per day. The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model explained why she spoke publicly about these rumors, and her AGT colleagues were right there to back her up.

Why Heidi Klum Responded To Calorie-Counting Accusations

Heidi Klum and the rest of the America’s Got Talent crew are pretty good about awarding those Golden Buzzers to the deserving Season 18 contestants , but the supermodel showed that’s not the only thing she’s willing to dish out. After friends apparently started sending her articles that claimed she only ate 900 calories per day, she first took to Instagram to deny ever counting calories, before explaining why she felt the need to speak out. Klum told ET :

I just hate when people lie like that, because, especially, you know, there's so many people out there that follow or read this and they say, 'Oh, she does this, so now I'm only gonna eat 900 calories.’ I mean, that's beyond bonkers. . . . When it's about other people's health, I feel like I have to step in and say, 'Wait a minute.’ I don't even care about me, I care about everyone who reads that and possibly gets way too thin. Because 900 calories, that's like, insane! I would be like a toothpick.

She makes a good point, because who wouldn’t want to look like Heidi Klum? If people think she’s reducing her caloric intake that severely, others might try to make such changes in their own diets. Her fellow America’s Got Talent co-stars came to her defense, too.

Sofia Vergara, Terry Crews And Howie Mandel Confirm That Heidi Klum Eats

When asked about the rumors regarding the longtime AGT judge, Sofia Vergara was surprised, telling Heidi Klum:

That's not true, because you come into my dressing room and eat my stuff, [like] my sandwiches and stuff.

Host Terry Crews , who was also being interviewed with them at the time, confirmed Sofia Vergara’s sentiments by saying:

I believe that.

In another interview with ET , Howie Mandel cracked a joke when addressing the Heidi Klum rumors, saying that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel had been kicked out of Italy for creating a pasta shortage. Mandel continued:

Nobody eats more than Heidi Klum. . . . She does eat, I am a witness to it. She should be in the Guinness Book of World Records for someone who can consume that many calories and stay that fit.

Heidi Klum said she doesn’t care what people say about her, but she draws the line at rumors that could cause unhealthy behavior from her fans. Hopefully anyone who read the rumors about her also see how vehemently she and her America’s Got Talent friends are denying the calorie-counting claims.