High Potential's Daniel Sunjata Opened Up About Karadec And Morgan's Big Moment In The Midseason Premiere, And I Love Where This Is Taking Their Relationship

Spoilers ahead for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the midseason premiere for High Potential either on ABC or streaming with a Hulu subscription.

Before Kaitlin Olson took part in one of ABC’s wildest TV crossovers to date, bringing together Abbott Elementary and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s gang, she made her network return for the quirky trope-eschewing dramedy High Potential’s midseason premiere. Alongside a challenging attempted murder case to investigate, Olson’s Morgan seemed to take the next step with her job-related relationships, both with JD Pardo’s Tom and Daniel Sanjuta’s Karadec. But don’t go expecting their full-on love triangle to hit the 2025 TV schedule just yet.

The episode “Obsessed” threw viewers for a loop when Morgan chose not to reach out to Tom, and instead showed up at Karadec’s apartment unannounced and proceeded to pull an all-nighter revolving around the case at hand. Surprisingly enough, no legitimate sparks flew, and they both shared insights into their amorous private lives, with Karadec dropping the bombshell that he was previously engaged.

Speaking with TVLine, Sunjata addressed the quasi-partners taking that next step in opening up and trusting each other, even if it didn’t immediately lead to smooches. As he put it:

It was a moment of mutual revelation. Because Morgan shared something about her new potential love interest, Adam decided to reciprocate with a bit of personal disclosure as well. It’s a moment of evolution in their working relationship and personal relationship. It’s a type of moment that we haven’t seen up to this point, and hopefully it will be memorable to the audience.

By and large, audiences have been kept in the dark when it comes to Karadec’s personal life, although the fact that he voluntarily wears a buttoned-up shirt and tie seemingly 24 hours a day says something. He does seem like he could be a lothario with various trysts playing out on the side, but his personality is such that it doesn’t seem like he’d be comfortable with such frivolousness. Karadec likely desires something with more stability, and also a willingness to understand that his own stability is less likely due to his job.

To be sure, Daniel Sunjata is more than aware that a sizable chunk of the fanbase is high up on Karadec and Morgan hooking up at some point, and there are some at CinemaBlend who would also love for their relationship to thrive romantically. I’m not one of those people, however, and would much rather see the characters evolve their friendly workforce balance in place of anything lovey-dovey, at least for now. So you can bet that I was personally enthused when Morgan later made good on trying out Tom’s culinary efforts. But I obviously can’t deny feeling a little nervous, since Olson and Sunjata do have great chemistry together.

The Rescue Me vet addressed the “will they / won’t they” element of the show in an enjoyably breezy way that doesn’t confirm anything, but does imply a potential future between Karadec and Morgan if the show sticks around. In his words:

We’re in incredibly good hands with Kaitlin as an executive producer, Todd Harthan as our showrunner and Drew Goddard as the creator. These people know exactly what they’re doing, and I would be shocked if they rushed to any conclusion. Once you go there, it’s hard to come back, you know what I mean?

Audiences will be the key factor in making sure High Potential sticks around long enough for Morgan and Karadec to get theirs, as it were, and the show's stellar ratings thus far make it seem very likely Season 2 will be ordered up by ABC before its freshman season wraps. Sunjata echoed that sentiment, saying the cast and crew "would all be shocked" if a second season doesn't happen.

So make sure to keep tuning into High Potential every Tuesday night on ABC at 9:00 p.m. ET.