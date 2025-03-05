Kaitlin Olson's High Potential Reveals First Season 2 Details, And I Hope It Doesn't Blow Up One Of My Favorite Things About The Show
Of all the 2025 TV premieres that will arrive later in the year, only one will feature Katilin Morgan as the most brilliant person in the room. No, I don’t mean It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 17 — though I guess that might count — but rather ABC’s ratings monster High Potential. Fans like me can’t wait to see how the writers will follow up on the cliffhanger-filled Season 1 finale, especially when it comes to identifying David Giuntoli’s mysterious new villain.
But we now have some of our first details about Season 2, which is set to arrive this fall, and it sounds like one major question from Season 1 will finally be answered, even if it likely won’t be directly connected to main antagonist’s narrative.
High Potential Will Explore The Backstory For Morgan And Ludo's Relationship
Throughout the unfortunately short first season, High Potential set up the amicably platonic relationship between Kaitlin Olson's brainy Morgan and Taran Killam's doting father Luca. But as enjoyable as it is to watch, not many details have been revealed about why they got together or why they broke up, or pretty much anything.
But showrunner Todd Harthan spoke with TVLine about where things are going next, and confirmed that Ludo's backstory will finally be explored, at least when it comes to his history with Morgan. As Harthan put it:
One can only hope that the showrunner and his creative team have a foundational idea for what went down, and that they're not just pulling ideas out of their asses when Season 2 starts coming together more filmly. Not that I think Morgan and Ludo necessarily require a complicated relationship and breakup synopsis to make it work.
In fact, they seem like characters who fell for each other, got married, fell out of love, and then broke up without any real fireworks or drama coming out of it. I believe they've hinted at milder issues, but seemingly nothing along the lines of "Ludo cheated on Morgan with her mom and got her best friend pregnant" or any kind of daytime talk show mess.
I would also be surprised to learn about anything less than savory being part of their co-parenting agreement, for which Ludo essentially serves as a stay-at-home dad during Morgan's frequent excursions. He doesn't ever sound upset about it, even when she's gone for days on end, and if it wasn't for Ludo's semi-scary collapse, one might not ever think he was stressed at all, despite trying to take care of three kids on his own.
Here's what else Todd Harthan shared:
The way he teases things, I'm already prepared to start hollering if High Potential reveals only half of what went on with Morgan and Ludo before their split, only to wait until a later point to finish exploring their story. That's just the way it goes for procedurals with overarching stories, I guess.
In any case, I'll be waiting and watching High Potential's Season 2 debut when it arrives later this year. Until then, all Season 1 eps can be streamed in full with a Hulu subscription.
