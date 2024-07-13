Hostel TV Show: What We Know About The New Horror Show From Eli Roth

Are you ready to cry and scream once more? Hostel is getting a TV show, and this is what we know so far about it.

That name might sound unfamiliar to some. I know that when we’re horror fans, we tend to focus on some of the best horror movies of all time, but Hostel is a horror franchise that has gone under the radar for a bit, considering that there have only been three movies and the first one was most certainly the most popular. However, it seems Hostel is taking the spinoff route because it’s getting a TV show.

But, what is this new Hostel going to be about? And, who is going to star in it? Here is what we know so far about this horror reimagining.

As of July 2024, there is no set premiere date for the Hostel TV show, which isn’t that surprising. The news was only confirmed that the show was happening in early June 2024, so if we already had a set release date, that would have been pretty shocking.

With that being said, Hostel has always been a relatively low-budget franchise. It’s not like all these big upcoming Marvel movies or even some of the scarier horror films out there that need all these crazy effects. Hostel’s draw has always been the amount of gore and body horror they can really get away with when it comes to its main characters and the situations they are put in – and truth be told, that can easily be translated into a new TV series.

This won’t be on any 2024 TV schedule, but maybe it wouldn’t be too far off to assume it might come out in 2025. Here’s hoping.

The Hostel TV Show Cast

So, as of this writing, there is literally only one person confirmed to star in the show – and that, my friend, is Paul Giamatti , according to news from The Hollywood Reporter in June 2024. The star closed a deal to star in the upcoming series, where he will play a key role.

Nothing else is known so far, but I just have a feeling that with Giamatti as the star of this new series, he’s going to end up rocking it.

In fact, Giamatti has gone on record to say that he has wanted to work with Eli Roth (the creator of the new show and the film series) since the original film. In fact, they spoke about putting Giamatti in the original, but it didn’t “pan out,” according to an interview with Entertainment Weekly in January 2013:

Eli was shooting Hostel in Prague and I was shooting The Illusionist and I met him. We talked about me actually killing somebody in that movie, but it never panned out.

Giamatti has been on a roll the last few years with some of his releases. The actor has had parts in shows like Billions, Rick and Morty, Nature, 30 Coins, and more, and has appeared in movies like Sideways, Straight Outta Compton, Saving Private Ryan, and many others. His most recent starring role in The Holdovers earned him an Academy Award nomination – and it was my favorite 2024 Best Picture nominee , even if Oppenheimer ended up winning over it.

Yes, I think Giamatti as the star of this show is a great decision. I can’t wait to see what he does with this role and how terrifying he might become.

What The Hostel TV Show Will Be About

I’m sure that if you’ve watched Hostel – or are going to watch Hostel for the first time like I did a year ago – you’re wondering how something like that could be made into a television series. Thankfully, we do have some idea from the premise The Hollywood Reporter gave us.

The Hostel TV show is being described as a “modern adaptation” of the classic 2005 movie and is marketed as an “elevated thriller” and a “reinvention.” I’m not entirely sure what this means for the plot of the film, but that’s literally all we know so far.

I'm not sure what exactly this means when they say it’s a “modern adaptation,” but I’m assuming that the new tech age of phones, trackers, and much more will probably be put into the new show somehow. Or the show will pull a fast one on us and completely subvert our expectations like most modern-day upcoming horror movies tend to do.

I almost don’t want to know anything about this new show just to keep the suspense going, but I also know myself, and I know I won’t be that patient.

Eli Roth And Several Producers Will Be Back To Work On It

The Hollywood Reporter also confirmed that Eli Roth, Chris Briggs, and Mike Fleiss are returning to the Hostel TV show. Roth and Briggs are writing the script, while all three will executive produce the series. Roth will also direct the show.

For those who don’t remember, Roth wrote and directed the first and second Hostel. Chris Briggs and Mike Fleiss produced the movie alongside him. The one person missing from this line-up is Quentin Tarantino, who also produced the film, but considering we have three of the original producers, I think this new show is going to work out well.

The Studio That Made Severance Will Be Making The Hostel TV Show

The last thing we know from The Hollywood Reporter is that the studio that developed and created Severance, Fifth Season, will be behind the Hostel TV show. This is a key piece of information, as the series doesn’t yet have a streamer attached to it, so for all we know, maybe Apple TV+ will be the home for it.

Severance is one of the best Apple TV+ shows, and the platform itself has plenty of options for those to enjoy. However, it’s also important to say that Apple TV+, while one of the best streaming services out there, isn't necessarily known for having super graphic (bloody, gory, etc.) content. It has horror shows for sure, but nothing at this level.

Maybe the series will be toned down to be on that platform, but there are many others out there that could take on this show. The studio has made shows and movies for other platforms, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more, so this Hostel show may end up being one of the best shows to binge-watch on Netflix ; who knows?

What are you the most excited about when it comes to the Hostel TV show? All I know is that I’m going to be eager for whatever this show gives me – and how scary Paul Giamatti will turn out to be.