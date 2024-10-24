According To A Filed Complaint, Diddy Asked Employees To Carry Around Pink Cocaine--The Same Drug That Just Came Up With Liam Payne's Death

Sean “Diddy” Combs” is in a heap of legal trouble right now. The rapper and mogul is sitting in prison awaiting trial next May on federal charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, but that’s far from the only problem he’s currently dealing with. Diddy has been sued by several people claiming a variety of sexual assaults, including rape, and one of those suits also alleges significant drug use by Diddy, including pink cocaine, the same drug that is believed to have contributed to the death of One Direction’s Liam Payne.

Page Six reports that the same drug, along with several others, is one that all employees of Sean Combs are required to have on them at all times in case he wants them. This comes from producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones who is currently suing Diddy for sexual assault.

How Pink Cocaine Factored Into The Death Of Liam Payne

Pink cocaine has now become a major topic of conversation. A lot of people had simply never heard of it before it came up in the death of Liam Payne. Former NBA star Lamar Odom has spoken about the drug, indicating that among other things it can cause hallucinations. The drug is a combination of several other drugs, including, ecstasy, ketamine, caffeine, and a psychedelic.

Liam Payne died of injuries sustained after falling from a third-story window, but toxicology reports have shown the singer had significant amounts of drugs, including this particular one, in his system in his system.

Diddy Allegedly Had Access To Pink Cocaine At Any Time

According to a complaint, which was filed back in February, Diddy’s former Chief of Staff, Kristina Khorram, required any staff to have various drugs on hand, including pink cocaine, because they needed to be on hand for Diddy if and when he wanted something. Combs has already denied the allegations of the lawsuit and a motion to dismiss the suit was filed back in August, before Diddy’s arrest.

The drugs are potentially relevant as Jones claims it was after he declined cocaine that was offered to him by Diddy that he was assaulted by the cousin of Diddy’s girlfriend, one of several sexual assaults that the producer claims he suffered at the hands of those connected to Diddy, as well as the rapper himself.

Drugs are also involved in many of the lawsuits that Diddy is currently facing. Several of the women who have accused the rapper of assaulting them have also claimed they were drugged, either without their knowledge or under duress as part of the assault.

It's been claimed that drugs were widely available at Diddy's parties, some of the same ones where the alleged "freak offs," parties where women were forced or coerced into performing sex acts, took place. Diddy is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn, though he has appealed the denial of bail.