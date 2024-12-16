The House Britney Spears Fled And Brittany Murphy Died In Is Now On Sale For Millions (Again)

It's been nearly 15 years since the death of Brittany Murphy, and some details on the actor's tragic passing remain unclear. It was reported in 2009 that the Clueless star died at her Hollywood Hills home after having collapsed. That particular piece of property is also linked to another starlet, as Murphy bought the home from Britney Spears, who wanted to get it off her own hands. Now, the house has been put on the market again, and it's being offered for millions of dollars.

The listing was posted after the most recent owners, who bought the home in 2020, decided to sell. According to People, the current asking price is $17,995,000. This posting technically represents the second time this year that the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home has been listed and, now, nearly a million has been taken off the asking price. As noted by the outlet, the death of Murphy and that of her husband, Simon Monjack, five months later (also at the house) are still topics that swirl around the location.

In the early 2000s, the Crossroads star lived in the house and reportedly hasn't had positive sentiments to share about it. Britney Spears, who'd yet to break up with Justin Timberlake while living in the house, claimed she had a supernatural encounter of sorts in that abode. One may be tempted to wonder if any of the big stories Spears left out of her memoir involve her experiences with her past pad.

The "Toxic" singer is no stranger to being linked to supposed oddities and conspiracy theories post-early 2000s. One of the most recent is Kristin Cavallari's belief that Spears is a clone. The Laguna Beach alum shared that the singer did respond to the clone conspiracy assertions before allegedly ghosting her.

More on Britney Spears (Image credit: Fox) Britney Spears' Allegations Against Her Family: A Timeline

As for Brittany Murphy, she moved into the house after buying it from the Grammy winner for $3.85 million. To our knowledge, the late actress never spoke ill of the house publicly but, after her death, Monjack revealed she actively tried to avoid staying there. Following the Girl, Interrupted star's passing, her official cause of death was noted as being, “untreated pneumonia, combined with anemia and drug intoxication from prescription and over-the-counter medications, including painkillers and cold medicine.”

The house aside, much has been said about the Sin City star's death. Her life and work were heavily highlighted a few years ago via the docuseries What Happened, Brittany Murphy? (which can be streamed with a Max subscription) Through the film, its director highlights her graciousness and positivity. Murphy's legacy also continues to live on through her work, with movies like Clueless and Uptown Girls now being watched by new generations.

It remains to be seen just how long the house that Brittany Murphy and Britney Spears used to own will be on the market. What is known is that it's been completely overhauled from the past design and layout. Hopefully, whoever calls it home next can start anew with its updated remodel and do with it as they please.