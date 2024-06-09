Uptown Girls Is Going Viral On TikTok. Dakota Fanning Knows It And Sweetly Credited The Late Brittany Murphy

It’s been 15 years since Brittany Murphy passed away at 32, though the actress is far from forgotten. Her memory lives on through film and TV work and, more recently, one of her most beloved flicks, the 2003 comedy Uptown Girls, has seen a lot of buzz. The beloved comedy has gone viral on TikTok in recent months, and it seems like users can't get enough of it. The movie’s virality even caught the attention of Murphy’s co-star, Dakota Fanning, who sweetly credited the late star for its resurgence.

The 2003 feel-good comedy’s recent boom came courtesy of Millennials and Gen Z sharing two specific clips. One is the amusement park tea cup scene, where Ray has an emotional breakthrough over her father, and the other the kitchen scene, in which Ray gives Molly a rundown of who’s in charge. Dakota Fanning acknowledged Uptown Girls’ newfound popularity while speaking with Brit + Co. When asked about the love the flick has been receiving, the Watchers star said:

I love it. I think ‘cause it’s nostalgic for people who are kind of around my age, who grew up watching that movie. I think it’s like a comfort movie for people. And so, I love that people are still revisiting it and loving it and maybe understanding – now that everyone’s older, [they’re] understanding different things about it, you know? So, I love that.

The actress, who was only eight years old when filming the movie, seems to get a kick out of seeing multiple generations connect with the poor-little-rich-girl comedy. The pairing of her and Brittany Murphy is truly what makes the film, and they're dynamic is humorously sweet. The two actresses, who obviously differed in their ages and acting experiences, had the sort of chemistry that some hope for. In the past, Dakota Fanning has discussed what it was like working with the late Murphy and, during this latest interview, she sweetly showed love to her while discussing the TikTok trend:

I loved Brittany so much, and I still miss her. So, any time that she has, you know, sort of a moment where people think about her is also nice.

It's wonderful that the Ocean's 8 star still cherishes her memories with Britney Murphy on and off set, and I'd agree that it's wonderful to see the actress still getting love years after her passing. Of course, Dakota Fanning isn’t the only co-star who’s missed Murphy’s presence, as Clueless’ Breckin Meyer has shared heartfelt praise for her in the past as well.

Dakota Fanning and Brittany Murphy’s impeccable chemistry may have led to Uptown Girls’ online resurgence, but the movie has arguably been a cult classic for years. The comedy’s reception was initially mixed, as it only grossed over $44 million worldwide and was universally panned by critics. However, the public response became more positive in later years, and it's now regarded as a 2000s classic. Murphy, Fanning and their collaborators all deserve their share of praise for making this truly timeless piece of work.

If you want to see why Uptown Girls has become a viral hit, stream the beloved comedy with a Max subscription, and Hulu subscribers have access to it as well. Also, check out Dakota Fanning in The Watchers, which is currently in movie theaters and is part of the 2024 movie schedule.