After Name Dropping Britney Spears While Sharing Clone Conspiracy Theory, Kristin Cavallari Revealed How The Singer Reacted

Kristin Cavallari is known for being quite outspoken on a variety of topics but, weeks ago, she truly caught the public’s attention with some bold declarations. During an episode of her podcast, Cavallari discussed a Hollywood conspiracy theory that she totally believes. The media personality confirmed that she’s of the mindset that both Britney Spears and Kanye West have been replaced by clones. Now, it would seem that Spears herself caught wind of the comments, and Cavallari shared how the famed singer responded.

The 37-year-old star – who’s long been painted as a reality TV villain – reflected on her headline-making comments during the latest episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast. While discussing the situation, Kristin Cavallari revealed that the “Toxic” singer not only found out about her comments but actually reached out to her about them. The media personality then went on to explain in the YouTube video to her friend, Justin Anderson, what kind of message was relayed to her by the the pop singer’s team while she was in New York:

I get a call from my publicist… He calls me and says, ‘Guess who wants your number?’ [I said,] ‘Who?’ [He says,] ‘Britney fucking Spears!’ And I’m going, ‘What?!’ … If you didn’t listen to the last episode Justin and I did, go fucking listen. We talked about Hollywood conspiracies. My big thing was Kanye West, I think, is a clone, but I also said Britney is not Britney. So Britney obviously caught wind of that. So my initial reaction was – I was scared. I’m not gonna lie. … Like they're fucking onto me, man. They didn’t like that podcast episode. So I’m like, ‘Give her my number!’

While recalling how everything went down, the Laguna Beach alum explained that her own publicist knows Britney Spears’ manager. It’s honestly not surprising that the Grammy winner would become aware of what was said about her, given that she seems to stay plugged in online. The MTV alum, who said that Spears was her “idol” growing up, explained that she and the singer were placed in a group chat alongside their respective publicist and manager. She continued:

Britney sent me a text. I’m not gonna read it. I would love to read it. It was a bit of a rollercoaster.

That wasn’t the end of the saga, though, as Kristin Cavallari revealed that her publicist encouraged her to reach out to the “...Baby One More Time” performer separately. Cavallari did just that and sent what she described as a generally cordial text message. Ultimately, though, the Very Cavallari star wasn’t exactly pleased over how that all panned out:

I text her separately. And I’m so nice. I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m hardly in L.A. anymore, but when I come in December, I’ll let you know. We should hang out.’ And then she just never fucking responded. … Now I do think you’re a f--king clone. I don’t think it’s you. I don’t want to hang out.

The closing quip above seems to have mostly been made in jest. However, the Hills veteran later went on to convey her belief that the entire situation was “bullshit.” In her estimation, the pop star’s supposed snub just “proved [her] point.” To her, the method-acting Crossroads star was “not trying to hang out” but was simply “trying to shut me the fuck up because I’m obviously onto something.” As of this writing, the “Circus” performer has yet to respond to this latest podcast episode.

All in all, the former Fox reality show host is sticking to her guns when it comes to her conspiracy theory beliefs, and it seems it would be hard to change her mind at this point. I remain curious as to whether Kristin Cavllari – who’s faced trolls on social media – might share even more wild assumptions on some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. It’s hard to say what might happen there, and the same is true in regard to whether beloved entertainer and best-selling author Britney Spears might respond.