House Of The Dragon's Matt Smith And Emma D'Arcy Explain Why It Was Important To Bring The 'Ick Factor' To Their Characters’ Relationship

Following the controversial final season of Game of Thrones , generation of fans were brought back to Westeros thanks to HBO’s prequel series House of the Dragon , which is also available with a Max subscription . The show puts the ill-fated Targaryen family front and center, including their penchant for incest . HOTD’s Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy recently explained why it was important to bring the “ick factor” to their characters’ relationship. Spoiler alert: they succeeded throughout Season 1.

Westeros is a brutal place, and its morals are often foreign to audiences watching from the real world. Marriage is an important political tool, one that is used in Season 1 when Rhaenyra weds and has children with her uncle Daemon Targaryen. The actors behind this relationship spoke to Deadline about their process, and D’Arcy got real about how they played up the “ick” feeling related to the incest storyline. In their words:

If we’re going to show this relationship and we’re going to do the whole thing justice, the ick factor has to be present because that’s honest. It can be sexy, and you’ve got to keep the ick in the room because that’s honest.

There you have it. Stepping into the Game of Thrones universe was likely a daunting task for the cast of House of the Dragon– especially when bringing some of the more controversial plot lines to life. And for Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith, that included the complicated relationship that Daemon and Rhaenyra share.

Watching these two Targaryens flirt was definitely uncomfortable for HOTD fans, especially when Rhaenyra was still a teenager. But they’re known for keeping things in the family, including Dany and Jon’s relationship in GOT . Later in that same interview, Matt Smith addressed the incest of it all, saying:

Obviously we’re dealing with events that are hundreds of years old and the morality was different then. But ultimately, it’s important to the story. So, therefore, Daemon and Rhaenyra do their thing.

Watching Rhaenyra and Daemon’s relationship play out was definitely a fascinating plot line throughout House of the Dragon Season 1. Their marriage is a complicated one, and it should be fascinating to see how the relationship changes after the events of HOTD ’s Season 1 finale . The death of Luke, however accidental, is expected to inspire all-out war between the Black and Greens of Westeros. And since both sides have dragons, it sounds like it’s going to be a destructive conflict.

Season 2 of House of the Dragon is underway , despite the WGA strike that’s shutting down so many other productions. Fans are eager to see more chaos, and where the various dragons of Westeros end up . We’ll just have to wait and see when the show returns to the small screen.