How 9-1-1 Could Make Chim And Maddie's Complicated Relationship Messy Once Again

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 9-1-1 Season 6 episode called "Lost & Found." Read at your own risk!

Chim and Maddie have gone through hell and back throughout their relationship in 9-1-1. Fortunately, Season 6 has been largely positive for the duo, though it's looking like it might get messy again thanks to what originally felt like a setup for another happy wedding. Now, with marriage being very publicly discussed in the 118, is the series getting ready to have more drama between Maddie and Chim?

It all started when Chim purchased an engagement ring, intent on proposing to Maddie. Chim misplaced the ring, however, and the search for it, paired with an honest talk with Hen, made Chim realize he may not be ready for marriage after all. Chim seemed to be in the clear of any major decisions up until what we saw at the end of the episode. Here's what went down and why you may want to fire up that Hulu subscription to rewatch this episode.

Jee-Yun Had The Engagement Ring

Chim assumed that he had left the ring somewhere in the firehouse and even accused some coworkers of hiding it as a prank. In reality, he accidentally forgot to take it out of his daughter Jee-Yun's hands when Maddie came to pick her up. A scene at the end of the episode showed Jee-Yun placing the ring on a bed inside her dollhouse.

Maddie was at home with Jee-Yun when this happened but was oblivious to the ring sitting in the dollhouse. With that said, it wouldn't take more than a cleaning session around the toy area for the sparkle of that ring to catch her eye. I wouldn't rule out Maddie finding that ring unless Chim happens to spot it first. Given that Chim has more or less accepted that the ring is lost, it seems more likely Maddie will spot it first.

How Maddie Finding The Ring Could Make Things Messy

Should Maddie find the engagement ring before Chim, it could cause some real drama between them. Maddie might find that and assume that Chim wants to get married. It's a logical assumption, considering he purchased a ring. This could cause her to consider the possibility of getting married and could lead to a few unpleasant outcomes.

The first option is that Maddie decides she's ready to get married and presents the ring to Chim, who is on the fence. Suffice it to say that would be incredibly awkward and might lead to a conversation that 9-1-1 fans would rather not see.

Another option is that Maddie finds the ring and realizes that she, too, is not ready for marriage. Honestly, that sounds like it would be ideal for Chim, but again, he purchased a ring. There's a chance that Maddie may not believe Chim was really on the fence about marriage and instead feel like he's saying that because he wants to be supportive of her continued healing from past trauma.

I also see a scenario in which Chim comes clean, and his admission about having doubts about marriage could reopen the painful wounds of when Maddie fled and left him with Jee-Yun. They have worked so hard to move past that and get back to a good place, but this could bring it back with a vengeance and make for an unpleasant back half of the season. Here's hoping that doesn't happen, especially since fans already have to cope with the news the series is leaving Fox for ABC after this season. I can't deal with any more change at this point.

9-1-1 airs on Fox on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Beyond the ongoing drama with its characters, the show remains the best series out there if you're someone obsessed with weird medical emergencies. Hopefully, it can also be known for one of the cutest proposals ever soon and not another uncomfortable breakup.