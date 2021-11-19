How Does Zooey Deschanel Tell The Property Brothers Apart? She Explains

Zooey Deschanel has been living her best life with boyfriend Jonathan Scott, a name that interior design fans are sure to recognize as one half of the HGTV super-duo the Property Brothers. Jonathan Scott and his identical twin brother Drew share a particularly strong family resemblance, so how does Zooey tell them apart? According to her, it’s actually pretty easy.

Zooey Deschanel recently popped by The Kelly Clarkson Show to chat with the longtime The Voice coach about parenthood and her burgeoning relationship with Property Brother Jonathan Scott. Knowing that the Scott siblings can be difficult to tell apart at times, Kelly Clarkson asked Zooey Deschanel if she had any tips or tricks for discerning the twins’ identities. Plot twist: Zooey doesn’t see the resemblance. She said:

No, like, to me they don’t look alike at all. And their personalities are so different, so to me they just don’t look alike. . . . We met on Carpool Karaoke....and my sister [Emily Deschanel] was like, ‘I cannot tell them apart,’ like, before we met them, and I was like ‘What do you mean? They look so different to me.' So even before I met them, I thought they looked totally different.

So, the secret to telling the Property Brothers apart? Thinking they don’t look alike in the first place, which admittedly requires pretty specific parameters. Beyond that, if fans are still stuck, they can always hope for one of them to have a beard. Not that Deschanel needs it.

Even without the beard, they don’t look alike. To me!

Check out the clip from The Kelly Clarkson Show below!

It’s probably for the best that Zooey Deschanel finds it easy to distinguish Jonathan and Drew, considering that she met both of them at the same time on an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series by way of The Late Late Show with James Corden. Sparks flew almost immediately, and not from any dangling car mufflers, so it’s no surprise that they started dating shortly after the segment aired.

Zooey Deschanel also appeared on Celebrity IOU, a Property Brothers-centric miniseries that features celebrities building dream homes for deserving pals. While she may not have been a demolition expert, Zooey Deschanel definitely made an impact: her love of interior design inspired Jonathan and Drew to pitch a show concept that features the 500 Days of Summer star fixing up old houses. It may just be a pipe dream for now, but it would certainly make for a fun addition to the HGTV canon . Let’s just hope that viewers can continue to tell the difference between Jonathan and Drew Scott.

Zooey Deschanel hosts ABC’s The Celebrity Dating Game alongside Grammy winner Michael Bolton, with the first season available to stream now on Hulu. The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays - be sure to check local listings, as air times vary based on location.