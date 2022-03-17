How Flip Or Flop's Series Finale Points To Some Of The Tension That May Have Led Tarek El Moussa And Christina Haack To Call It Quits

Well, Flip or Flop fans, the time has arrived. After making an announcement that shocked many HGTV viewers just last week, this Thursday’s airing of the series will see the end of Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa’s extremely popular home renovation / real estate show after 10 seasons. But, it turns out that the Flip or Flop series finale actually points to some of the tension that may have led the former couple to call it quits, as El Moussa walked out on one of their interviews.

What Happened During The Flip Or Flop Series Finale Interview That Tarek El Moussa Walked Out On?

Fans absolutely saw some of the strain between ex-spouses Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa begin to show over time, and the same is true for the Flip or Flop series finale. In an early look at the episode obtained by People , the hosts are touring a Spanish-style property and seem to be liking what they find, until they get to the backyard, which has a very large pool that needs a lot of work.

While doing their joint interview about it, Haack is excitedly talking about the potential of the remodeled yard / pool, as El Moussa is clearly unsettled by the estimated $13,000 to fix it up. While Haack goes on about things they could do with the pool, El Moussa begins to shake his head, eventually saying a quiet, “No,” and beginning to walk away as he says, “Fill it up with water.”

While the entire interaction does seem to be done a bit playfully, it’s exactly those kinds of disagreements that could have led to the duo deciding to call it quits. I can only imagine that, whether or not a disagreement starts a full-blown argument, it’s probably hard to constantly have even the smallest battles with your ex. And on camera, to boot.

As we know, though, while the aftermath of their divorce saw them poke gentle fun at each other’s clothing choices, give good banter on social media and Flip or Flop, and gently call the other out for making mistakes, it was far from fun and games all the time behind the scenes. This was highlighted by a report in late July 2021, that said El Moussa loudly berated Haack in front of the crew, calling her a “washed up loser,” among other insults. That news led to reports of other trouble during filming between Haack and El Moussa.

One of the reasons that Flip or Flop viewers were so surprised about the sudden reveal that the show would be ending with the final Season 10 episode is that Haack and El Moussa decided to continue with their show after they broke up in 2016. It seemed that if they could make it through those first several months working with one another after deciding to end their marriage, that the show could go on indefinitely. But, it looks like working on Flip or Flop really did prove to be “ too intimate ” for Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa.