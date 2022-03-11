The Alleged Reason Why HGTV's Flip Or Flop Is Ending After Ten Seasons

Flip or Flop stars Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa delivered a shocking blow to fans earlier this week, when they announced that their home renovation / real estate show was going to end with Season 10. This means that the series finale is coming very soon, with the last episode being set for just a few days from their reveal. Now, we know the alleged reason why Haack and El Moussa are calling it quits after 10 blockbuster seasons.

Why Is Flip Or Flop Ending After 10 Seasons?

It was just on Thursday that both Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa posted statements on their individual Instagram pages to let their millions of fans know that Flip or Flop was entering the end stages of its long life. The final episode will air next week, and while both thanked everyone who helped to make the series such a success, and noted that the news of the show ending was “bittersweet,” neither opened up about why Flip or Flop is coming to a close.

However, according to an anonymous show insider who spoke with People , all of the viewers who’ll be sad to see the show go can probably guess at the main, alleged reason that Haack and El Moussa have decided to end their popular series:

Tarek and Christina are generally cordial. They're co-parenting and nothing gets in the way of that. The show was just too intimate of a setting at this point and it was time to close that chapter.

Though it might seem weird to call the setting of a home renovation show “intimate,” many fans probably realize that Haack and El Moussa have been working together under very different circumstances for the past six years than they did when Flip or Flop began in 2013. The duo were married when the show started, but split in 2016, and continued working on the program together even as they started to move on in their personal lives.

Haack married Ant Anstead, host of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, in December 2018, a little over a year after they began dating. Their now 2-year-old son, Hudson, was born in 2019, but the couple broke up less than a year after his birth, in September 2020. Haack has now been engaged to real estate agent Josh Hall since September 2021. Meanwhile, El Moussa married Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young in October 2021, a little over two years after they began dating.

As the source noted, co-parenting their two children, daughter Taylor, 11, and son Brayden, 6, is their main joint focus, and while fans have seen them battle gently over design options, call each other out when they made mistakes about the show, or poke fun at one other on Flip or Flop since they split, their on-camera banter had remained mostly cordial.

Unfortunately, things have not been quite so nice behind the scenes of Flip or Flop, at least recently. It was less than a year ago, in late July 2021, when reports from the set came out of El Moussa unleashing a verbal tirade on Haack in front of the crew, which allegedly included him calling her a “washed up loser” and noting that his new partner is better looking and wealthier than Haack, among other insults.

El Moussa was said to have been “ super remorseful ” about his behavior later, and they both eventually moved on and continued with the show , but the report of his actions led to word spreading that the former couple had previously been forced to film separately or abandoning filming altogether so that they could cool down for a day after disagreements.

It appears that despite their efforts to stay professional so that Flip or Flop could continue, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have just realized that the time has come for them to separate their business interests as much as possible, so that their kids are the only thing they need to discuss going forward.