Flip Or Flop's Tarek El Moussa And Christina Haack Share Reactions To HGTV Series Ending After Ten Seasons

Flip or Flop has been a defining series for HGTV over its ten seasons, and launched a franchise that has gone on to consist of a number of spinoffs. Now, however, the original show is ending after ten seasons of highs, lows, and uncertainty about the future. Stars and former married couple Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack confirmed the conclusion of the show, and shared their reactions to the end of an era.

Rumors about Flip or Flop ending began circulating as far back as 2016, around the time of Tarek El Moussa and Christina Haack's divorce. They got back in business in 2017, however, and Haack even explained early that year that it's not necessarily weird to work with an ex. Both stars celebrated when their show was renewed for Season 8 in 2018, and Season 9 kicked off in the fall of 2020.

Now, a few months into 2022, the show is ending with Season 10, and not with a lot of advance notice before the series finale. Christina Haack chose to confirm the news of Flip or Flop ending with a photo of her, her ex-husband, and other members of the team who made the show such a hit. She also explained on Instagram when the end would come and how it feels to say goodbye to a project that has been such a huge part of her life:

A post shared by Christina Haack (@christinahaack) A photo posted by on

For Christina Haack, the end of the show is "bittersweet," and she dropped the news that the March 17 episode of Flip or Flop next week will also be the last. She didn't clarify whether or not the whole team knew when Season 10 finished filming that it would in fact be the final season, but she clearly has fond memories of pilot that ultimately opened many doors for her in her career.

In his reaction to the reveal of Flip or Flop coming to a close, Tarek El Moussa chose a photo of him dressed for the kind of work that made him famous on HGTV, complete with gloves, a sledgehammer, and a pair of safety glasses in hand. He also had an Instagram message of gratitude to fans, including their support of him during his cancer battle:

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) A photo posted by on

Neither message acknowledged the rumors of tension behind the scenes that followed a reported outburst by Tarek El Moussa during production of Season 10, but both stars have expanded their careers beyond Flip or Flop, and moved on in their personal lives. In fact, the end of Flip or Flop doesn't even necessarily mean the end of their time on HGTV.

Christina Haack has already appeared in two series centered on just her, with Christina on the Coast and Christina: Stronger by Design. For his part, Tarek El Moussa began starring in Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa in 2020. For now, you can look forward to the final episodes of Flip or Flop on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on HGTV in the 2022 TV schedule, with the series finale on March 17. If you want to revisit the days of Flip or Flop gone by, you can find the series streaming on Discovery+.