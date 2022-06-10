How Long Todd And Julie Chrisley Could Go To Prison For And What's Happening While They Await Sentencing

It was confirmed only recently that longtime reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty on the charges related to bank fraud and tax evasion they had been facing in court in Georgia. Sentencing is not expected to come down until October of this year, and there are myriad questions in the interim: Namely, how long could the Chrisley Knows Best stars go to prison for and what’s happening with the reality stars before sentencing goes down?

First and foremost, Todd and Julie Chrisley weren’t facing just one charge apiece. There were a lengthy list of charges that had been tied to them after their former business partner Mark Braddock worked with the FBI to explain how the two TV personalities had filed loans under false pretense and even used new loans to pay off old loans. It was mentioned in court that Todd, with some help from a business partner, had worked out a way to make it look like he had a bank account with $4 million in it when no such account existed. The Chrisleys also owed money to to the government in back taxes and more.

The court case itself played out with Todd and Julie Chrisley claiming Braddock, who had previously worked with them, was actually the fraudulent party. But the case featured many other notable moments, including Lindsie Chrisley getting the jury so riled up that several members reportedly had outbursts in court. At another point, Todd Chrisley was alleged to have had an affair with Braddock. In yet another major moment, it was reported in the courtroom the USA Network stars had borrowed over $60 million dollars in order to support their lifestyle. It took three days of deliberations for the jury to reach the guilty verdict.

After being found guilty on the charges, it was learned that both Todd and Julie Chrisley could face up to 30 years in prison, though we won’t learn more on that front until October 6. The Chrisley’s lawyer has said they plan to appeal.

What’s Happening With Todd And Julie Chrisley While They Await Sentencing?

In another reality TV story, once Josh Duggar was found guilty on child pornography-related charges, the former 19 Kids and Counting star was whisked off to jail while he awaited sentencing. The Chrisley Knows Best stars will not deal with the same fate. Instead, they will be essentially under house monitoring until they appear back in court this fall.

There are some restrictions that come with this . Namely, if they are spending more than $1,000, they must let their probation officers know. In addition, they are remanded to their homes, though there are some exceptions. Those include the fact they may go to work, leave to meet with their attorneys, head to church or may seek medical services at a doctor’s office and hospital. In addition, US Weekly reports that electronic monitoring will be in use.

Weirdly, amidst all of this, a new season of Chrisley Knows Best is expected to air on USA Network. The episodes were already filmed prior to the events that played out in court over the last several weeks. You’ll be able to catch Season 9 starting on Thursday, June 23, at 9:00 p.m. ET as well as other episodes of the long-running series with a Peacock subscription .

Finally, Chrisley Knows Best had already been renewed for Season 10 before the trial went down. However, that's allegedly up in the air now while the famous couple awaits sentencing. We'll be sure to keep you posted no matter what happens on that front.