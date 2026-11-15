I Just Found Out How Much NCIS Is Actually Worth, And I Am Flabbergasted

When it comes to billion-dollar franchises, you tend to think of blockbuster movies with big budgets that pack theaters around the world. However, why be so limiting in your thought process? NCIS, which premiered in 2003 and is currently in Season 24 on the 2026 TV schedule, is a franchise that has generated $10 billion in sales over its lifetime on TV. From advertising to licensing deals and merchandise, its enduring appeal has catapulted its status into a level that few TV franchises will ever attain.

While we are at a point where I can’t really remember TV without NCIS, due to its long-running and always-expanding presence, I have to admit I was absolutely stunned by the $10 billion figure Bloomberg reported. Sure, the Law & Order franchise gets a ton of attention, and I think everyone knows its “Dun Dun” sound effect, but NCIS has also maintained an astounding level of popularity for over two decades. I mean, even Mark Harmon’s exit couldn’t bring NCIS down.

As George Cheecks, the co-chair of Skydance TV, said, NCIS is a "quiet hero." It might not seem like the big hit on the surface; however, if you look at the numbers, it "dwarfs" so much.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

(Image credit: CBS)

With 24 seasons of the flagship series and multiple spin-offs, it’s easy to reflect on how the blend of its popular procedural format, workplace comedy elements, and characters to care about has led to success that other TV shows will never achieve.

It’s wild how the most-watched new show on TV this fall is the latest installment in the franchise, NCIS: New York, which put Special Agent Sam Hanna back in the mix. Being a spinoff of a successful and beloved show is not a guarantee of success, with NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawaii all having fallen by the wayside. But the New York installment is off to a great start, and NCIS: Origins and NCIS: Sydney bring the current number of programs set within the same world that are currently on the air to four. However, this success didn't happen immediately.

In September 2003, when NCIS debuted as a spin-off of JAG, it took a bit of time to find its footing. It ultimately gained popularity across much of Europe and in Australia, which helped lead to licensing deals with TV networks and streaming services. As ratings climbed, spin-offs started to multiply, and the money kept coming in, hence the billion-dollar number that has left me flabbergasted.

(Image credit: CBS)

Clearly, it’s hard to wrap your head around $10 billion. I mean, it's an unattainable number for most. But when it comes to the business of television, shows like NCIS, Law & Order, Chicago Fire, FBI, and Fire Country have a formula that works and makes them appealing to very large portions of the population in the U.S. and abroad, so their success and continued expansion make sense.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I mean, to this day, the $10 billion NCIS franchise is going strong, and it sure doesn’t seem like we’ll see a day without it anytime soon. You can check out all of the titles that make up this franchise with an active Paramount+ subscription.