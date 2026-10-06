I Didn't Realize Why LL Cool J Was So Pumped His New NCIS Show Films In New York

The NCIS franchise is expanding amid the 2026 TV schedule with its newest entry, NCIS: New York. Filming on the spinoff kicked off over the summer in the Big Apple, with LL Cool J back as Special Agent Sam Hanna. The rapper has remained a staple in the franchise for two decades, and while he’s always down to return, I didn’t realize why he was especially pumped that his new series would be filmed in NYC.

New York is the birthplace of LL's character, but the rapper-turned-actor himself also grew up in the city. Additionally, it’s where his music career began when he was just a kid. So, at this point, the beloved entertainer is not only back in his old stomping grounds but also able to further develop a character he’s been playing for a while, which is pretty special. The two-time Grammy winner spoke to People about this full-circle in his career:

I mean, it’s incredible. It’s like Joseph Campbell. It’s like the hero’s journey or something. I return home to teach, you know what I mean? In a good way. It’s new. It’s fresh. It’s a full circle moment, you know? It shows you that anything is possible. And it also reminds you, never forget where you came from.

While some fans aren’t pumped about NCIS: New York because of previous cancellations, I love that LL Cool J is excited about the concept. He’s never been one to shy away from his roots and the city he came from, often expressing his love for NYC. It’s not so surprising that he jumped at the chance to do this latest spinoff. I knew Cool J had a desire to play Sam on a more regular basis again, but honestly, in my own excitement, I didn't even consider how important it would be for him to work in the Big Apple again.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

As previously mentioned, Sam Hanna is originally from Brooklyn, so the new spinoff is a homecoming for him as well. He’s going to be leading a new team alongside his roguish partner, Nick Schaeffer (Scott Caan), and there is no telling what will go down. Hopefully, one of their bonding moments will include a Knicks game, because LL Cool J has made it clear that Sam is, understandably, a fan of the 2026 NBA champions, as the rapper himself is.

Meanwhile, LL Cool J isn’t the only NCIS star heading to New York. Brian Dietzen will appear in the premiere episode and reprise his role as Dr. Jimmy Palmer. As of now, it’s unknown if we’ll be seeing Dietzen on the spinoff beyond its pilot, but it’s not out of the question, per Cool J and showrunner Byron Balasco. Additionally, it's possible that more franchise veterans will appear onNew York. Still, the show is obviously still very early in its run, so it might be a while until fans get a full-blown crossover.

At the very least, I’m happy that Sam Hanna is back, and I’m even more thrilled knowing that LL Cool J is finally back home. I'm hoping that while he takes in the comforts of home, he and his collaborators will deliver yet another thrilling entry in this franchise. Don’t miss the premiere of NCIS: New York tonight, Tuesday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, or stream it the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.