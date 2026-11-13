NCIS: NY Is Off To A Great Start, But There Are Two Subplots That I NEED To Be Resolved Quickly

I’m very new to the NCIS franchise, but I think NCIS: New York, which debuted last month on the 2026 television schedule, is really fun. I love the characters and the actors playing them, and that is the most important thing for procedurals to work for me. I especially like Scott Caan’s character, even if it’s really similar to his Hawaii Five-0. There are two subplots that I’m really not digging, but they are easy to wrap up, and I hope the show does that quickly.

(Image credit: CBS)

Addy And Wyatt

My first issue involves two special agents on the team: Addy Ross, played by Jacqueline Byers, and Wyatt Sellers, played by Shane Harper. There is a weird “will they/won’t they” thing going on between the two characters, and I don’t like it. It’s not the chemistry between the actors or the characters or anything like that. It’s just unnecessary. There doesn’t have to be a romantic angle in a show like NCIS: New York. It feels shoehorned in, and doesn’t feel organic at all.

They are the “other” two members of the field team, with Caan and LL Cool J making up the “A-team” as the two biggest stars on the show. Addy and Wyatt are great when they are doing their jobs, and I can even get behind the idea that Wyatt is trying to learn more about the personal life of his partner, who is very private about it. Hinting at a potential relationship is not believable. These are professionals! Keep them professional!

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(Image credit: CBS)

Robyn And Sean

My other big issue with the character subplots is between the two “office” members of the team. Jennifer Beals plays Robyn Wells, the leader of the team, and she’s great! It’s so fun watching her in a new show. However, she has a consistent beef with the computer nerd, Sean Sullivan (Devon Druid). It stems from the reason Druid is employed by NCIS. His backstory hasn’t been fully fleshed out on the show yet, but we do know that he is there because he was a hacker who was facing a long prison sentence.

That’s all well and good, but every time Sean says almost anything about the job, Robyn reminds him that he has prison hanging over her head. Like, I get it. He’s there against his will and avoiding jail. Great! Fun concept! But do we really need to be constantly reminded of it? Let it just sit in the background and come up when it makes sense. The character’s backstory doesn’t need to be re-established all the time.

As I said, both of these stories can be wrapped up, or at least pushed way to the back burner without really causing any plot holes or other problems with the show, and I really hope they are soon. Otherwise, I’m looking forward to NCIS: New York's future