How A 'Promise' To His Dad Led Al Roker On His Major Weight Loss Journey

Al Roker, a staple of Today since the 1990s and remains a part of the beloved talk show as the 2025 TV schedule gets going. His decades-long career is a highlight of the NBC talk show's history and, all the while, he's also been transparent about his heath challenges. On that note, he recently recalled making a promise to his dad, Albert Lincoln Roker Sr. And it was that pact that sparked the beloved media personality's long and successful journey into the world of health and wellness.

The 70-year-old reflected on his decorated career, his excitement over the new year and more while speaking with People. Amid the conversation, his weight loss journey was also discussed. Al Roker admitted that the reason he committed to his health was because of his dad’s idea about the future. He said of the exchange between him and his now-late father:

To be honest, I struggled with my weight for most of my adult life. And my dad had gotten very ill, and at one point toward the end, he made me promise that I was going to get in shape. And he said, point-blank, 'Look, we both know I'm not going to be here to help you raise your kids. You've got to be here for your children.' And that really stuck with me, and that led me to do a gastric bypass.

The importance of family can't be understated and, clearly, both men understood that, with the younger Roker still committing to that principle. Health and wellness journeys are quite personal, but they can certainly impact those connected in a person's orbit. I’m glad that the father/son moment and advice hit the host on the level it did for his children and his own well-being.

The Robots alum has had many ups and downs since the passing of his father in 2001 and his own gastric bypass in 2002 but has always pushed forward. He even debated whether he should leave his post on the Today show following his health scare in 2022. Ultimately, though, he took his time to recuperate after being hospitalized for blood clot complications and internal bleeding, before getting back on air in early 2023. Roker has also had prostate cancer and worked through treatment in 2020.

By no means is The Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs actor slowing down, as the past couple of years have been big for. He officially became a grandpa, as his daughter Courtney had a baby girl with her husband in 2023. Al Roker is also still a staple at the Thanksgiving Macy’s Day Parade, has been a regular writer, actor and producer in Hollywood and even does the occasional TikTok dance with big stars like Twisters cast. And, with Hoda Kotb’s imminent departure from Today and replacement Craig Melvin waiting in the wings, the NBC show is gearing up for another great season, with Roker in tow.

If you're a fan of The Today Show, like me, then you're probably thrilled to still have Al Roker after all these years, thanks in great part to the promise he made to his dad. Here’s to hoping 2025 is a great year for the iconic daytime host as he continues to hit his wellness goals.