How Riverdale Is Finally Bringing Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina’s Kiernan Shipka In For Crossover

Spoilers ahead for the Season 5 finale of Riverdale, “Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?)”

After much, much anticipation and waiting, Kiernan Shipka will finally be making her way to Riverdale in a special crossover for the CW series’ upcoming sixth season. The actress portrayed young witch Sabrina Spellman on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and now she’ll be making the jump from Greendale to Riverdale. But how is this crossover going to happen? Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed the details.

Although Riverdale just had its Season 5 finale, Season 6 is already coming up next month. The season will kick off with a five-episode event titled “Rivervale,” where the gang will be acquainted with the one and only Sabrina Spellman. Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told EW what will bring Sabrina to the newly reformed township of Riverdale and what fans can expect from the special event:

We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our ‘Rivervale’ special event. It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special.

Sabrina is set to appear in the fourth episode of the event and will help Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl with performing a dangerous spell that could determine the fate (or at least survival) of a member of the Blossom family. Kiernan Shipka confirmed the news of the crossover with a picture on Instagram, clearly excited to reprise her iconic role.

Fans have been wanting a crossover between Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina for a while now. It was rumored that there was going to be a crossover between the shows in Sabrina’s fifth season but since Netflix ended the series after Season 4, we never got it. Instead, fans had to settle with a comics crossover given that both are based the beloved Archie Comics. Now it’s finally happening and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Though this raises some questions: will anyone else from Greendale make the trip along with Sabrina? Could we see Harvey, Theo and Roz, maybe Aunt Hilda and Aunt Zelda? And how is Sabrina even able to crossover, considering her death at the end of her Netflix show? Is this a sign that the shows' timelines don't actually sync up?

Meanwhile, the Season 5 finale of Riverdale was the start of a new future for the town, as well as Hiram Lodge, who was basically forced out. As for Cheryl, she essentially separated herself from the rest of the town after it was found out that her ancestor was burned at the stake at the expense of her friends’ ancestors. There is no telling what she is going to go through at the start of Season 6 or how Sabrina will come into the picture, but either way it will be one to watch and to not miss.

As a fan of both Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, I could not be more excited for this crossover to happen after all this time and I cannot wait to see Kiernan Shipka back as Sabrina Spellman. Don’t miss the Season 6 premiere of Riverdale on Tuesday, November 16 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW with the five-episode event “Rivervale."