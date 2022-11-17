How The Masked Singer Could Make History In Season 8 With Latest Contestant Win

Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer’s “Comedy Roast Night.” Read at your own risk!

The Masked Singer might be dividing its fandom with the polarizing and unique format of Season 8, but there’s no denying it’s doing a solid job of moving contestants up and out of the competition. Fans saw the latest round of eliminated contestants when Bride was unmasked and revealed to be wrestler Chris Jericho, and Avocado was comedian Adam Carolla. The still-masked Snowstorm will continue on for the next episode, and if she can hold on for one more round, Season 8 of The Masked Singer will make history with an all-female finale.

In seven seasons, The Masked Singer has always had at least one male and female in its finale. That could change in Season 8, as Harp and the trio of Lambs are already advanced to the semi-finals and waiting on the final entrant to join them. That feels like a significant moment for the show, especially considering the brutal pace of eliminations this season.

There’s a chance that this history-making moment falls through, as there are still two contestants on the board for Snowstorm to conquer. Scarecrow and Sir Bug A Boo are the only other remaining competitors ahead of the semi-finals, and if one of them wins and is male, that could jeopardize things. Based on the remaining number of episodes, it’s still possible that we’d still have an all-female finale between Harp and Lambs even if a man did advance in the third round, but Snowstorm would make it a lock.

Should Snowstorm make it to the semi-finals, it could be a toss-up on who will walk away with The Masked Singer’s Season 8 Golden Mask trophy. Those who revisit this season with a Hulu subscription will know that Harp survived the most rounds to make it to her slot in the semi-finals, which might make her the favorite.

At the same time, is it more impressive that one contestant won three consecutive episodes and eliminated five contestants (including the iconic and insightful William Shatner ), or is it more impressive that Lambs and Snowstorm both defeated the incoming champion in their debut? After all, they can’t really help that they entered the competition later, as it was just the luck of the draw.

Season 8 has been a rough road for male contestants on The Masked Singer, as only Chris Jericho’s Bride made it through a full episode. That’s kind of surprising given that this season featured singing icons like Chris Kirkpatrick and “This Is How We Do It” singer Montell Jordan . Of course, when the audience is forced to eliminate 2/3rds of the talent pool every episode, some tough choices are made. I can’t say all the choices this season were a result of an audience with poor taste, but rather an absolutely brutal format . That same format might even jeopardize this potentially historic moment lined up by the latest episode, but we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.