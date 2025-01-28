That Time Ashley Tisdale’s Young Daughter Thought Zac Efron Was Her Father While Watching High School Musical

As a millennial theater kid, High School Musical was a specifically beloved part of my childhood. The High School Musical cast has remained synonymous with the franchise (which is streaming with a Disney+ subscription), despite having grown up and even having kids themselves. Case in point: that time Ashley Tisdale’s young daughter thought Zac Efron was her father while watching HSM.

Throughout the High School Musical movies, Tisdale's Sharpay lusts after Efron's Troy, in hopes they will have a romantic and creative connection. Having a child together was probably on the character's vision board, which is why the story that Ashley Tisdale told on the Breaking Beauty Podcast is extra funny. As she shared:

She has seen High School Musical. About a year ago maybe, my husband showed her, and I was like, 'What are you doing?' And she thought Zac Efron was her dad. I was like, 'No! That's not daddy.' She was like, 'Daddy!' I was like, 'No, no, no! Just cause they have dark hair ... not Daddy.'

How cute is that? Kids say the darndest things, and one can only imagine Tisdale's reaction to her young daughter thinking that her father and a young Zac Efron were the same a person. And now suddenly I want a new HSM movie where the students from East High are parents. Singing parents.

While there's no indication that another High School Musical movie is coming together, some of the original cast reunited for the HSM TV series on Disney+. Unfortunately for the OG fandom, Ashley Tisdale, Zac Efron, and Vanessa Hudgens did not end up signing on to appear throughout the show's run on the streaming service. Although their characters were referenced, with Sharpay being a Goop-like CEO, and Troy and Gabriella apparently in couple's therapy. Ouch.

The success of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (yes that was the real title) showed that the franchise still has staying power, despite the audience being too young to have seen the original trilogy of films (plus the Sharpay spinoff) in real time.

It's been funny to see the legacy of HSM develop throughout the years. The musical numbers have aged quite well, and there are some fans who have maintained that Sharpay Evans was actually the hero of the story, rather than the antagonist. Only time will tell if this ongoing discourse will eventually inspire actors like Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron to finally step into those iconic roles. For now I'll be re-streaming the movies and their music while I hold out hope.

