I Just Found Out Lily James Has A Sweet Connection To The Alien Franchise, And I Can’t Believe I Never Knew This

I’m a shameless Alien franchise devotee, yet this connection just chest-bursted out of nowhere, and I’m sort of speechless. Lily James has a family tie to Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic, and it reframes one of the eeriest touches from one of the best horror films of all time. Not a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo, but a voice cameo. The voice that keeps the Nostromo calm while everything goes to hell.

The Cinderella star laid it all out while promoting her new thriller Relay. In a wide-ranging chat with The Independent—covering fame, surveillance, Pamela Anderson, and career curveballs—she revealed that her grandmother, American actor Helen Horton, provided the voice of the ship’s computer in Alien. Yes, the soft tones of “Mother” are in Lily James’s bloodline. As she remembered:

Her voice was magic. She had one of those beautiful, rich, almost-British voices that all of those iconic movie stars of that time had.

Die-hard fans of new sci-fi movies and classics will recall how Horton’s delivery is calm and just detached enough to make the Nostromo feel haunted, even before there is any alien bloodshed. It’s the human warmth of that sound that makes the cold of space bite harder. The Swiped lead continued:

I was watching it recently because I was thinking of Sigourney Weaver as an inspiration for a role I was hoping to play. And I do just stop in my tracks every time, like, ‘My God, this is crazy, that’s my grandma!’

There’s something perfect about the Pride and Prejudice and Zombies alum using Sigourney Weaver as a compass and then getting blindsided by a personal echo mid-watch. Ripley has been a North Star for generations of actors, and you can see a similar steel slip beneath James’s glow when she tackles edgier roles. The Baby Driver actress added:

The only time I’ve really played that card was to impress Edgar Wright. Like, ‘I don’t know if you know, but my grandmother...’ And being the biggest film obsessive, and having seen everything, he just thought it was so cool!

Of course, she saved the flex for Edgar Wright, the cinephile’s cinephile and her Baby Driver director. If you’re going to pull the ultimate trivia card, you play it in a room where someone will appreciate the deep cut.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Zoom out, and the timing of this reveal also lines up with where the Yesterday performer is headed. Her new movie, Relay, taps straight into surveillance anxiety, with Lily James spending long stretches acting solo on the phone—a challenge she admits she hates but chased anyway. That restless curiosity has defined her last decade, from Downton and Cinderella (available with a Disney+ subscription) to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again: the transformation of Pam & Tommy (streaming with a Hulu subscription), and now a run of bold swings that refuse to fit in one box.

So the next time you cue up Alien and Mother speaks, let that voice sink in. That's somebody's grandma... and that somebody is Lily James.

Relay just hit the 2025 movie schedule and is playing in select theaters now, while also being available to stream at home on Fandango.