How I Hope Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show Gives Janet Jackson Redemption For Nipplegate

Super Bowl LVIII marks 20 years since one of sports-entertainment’s most infamous moments, Nipplegate , and while Justin Timberlake finally offered apologies back in 2021, many people no doubt feel like it wasn’t really enough to reverse the damage done to Janet Jackson’s life and career. With Usher set to take the big stage performing for this year’s Halftime Show, I think it’s a perfect opportunity for the Grammy-winning fave to let Jackson reclaim her glory.

I Want To See Janet Jackson Performing With Usher

This isn’t just a pipe dream spawned out of the ethers, mind you. When Usher appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his Super Bowl LVIII performance plans, he revealed the show will pay tribute to R&B as a whole, and teased that he’s keeping in mind all of the artists who helped him reach the most-watched stage in all of pop culture, through both professional and emotional support.

So if we expand that idea to consider Usher performing medleys of R&B classics, as well as his own platinum-selling albums, then there’s the possibility that his set could include an entire section dedicated to just the Jackson family. From the Jackson 5’s reign in the ‘60s and ‘70s to Michael and Janet’s respectively successful solo careers in the ‘80s and ‘90s, their impact on pop, R&B, soul, funk and more can’t be denied.

Thus, the moment would be a perfect point to bring Janet Jackson herself out to join Usher in paying tribute to her family’s massive legacy. And in a way that puts all the focus on her music and her artistry, and not on her boobs or any other body parts, whether they’re covered up or not.

Of course, there are also ways to approach the controversy in a tongue-in-cheek way, should they so choose. Such as Janet wearing a top with hand-prints over the chest (similar to her iconic Rolling Stone cover) or something in that vein. But I think it would be far more powerful if all things Justin Timberlake were completely ignored. No need to give him any good or bad press because of it if he’s not involved.

It's Perfect Timing With Justin Timberlake Gearing For New Album And Tour

If Usher invited Janet Jackson into his Super Bowl LVIII performance, it could have a weirdly catastrophic effect on Justin Timberlake’s career in 2024 and beyond. In a feat of interesting timing, the N’Sync vet is currently in the process of promoting his upcoming album Everything I Thought I Was, his first since 2018’s Man of the Woods. Which itself is coming after a lot of the singer’s past drama with Britney Spears came to light, including her having an abortion when they were still together.

To be fair, Janet Jackson says they’re friends , that she and Timberlake have moved on with their lives, and that the entire shebang was “blown way out of proportion” at the time. But I still hope there’s a way to give her full-blown redemption for the world to see.

Usher And Janet Jackson Are Already Set To Play The Same Festival This Year

Interestingly enough, Usher and Janet Jackson will 100% be crossing paths just a little later in 2024, as both are co-headlining the 2024 Lovers & Friends Festival in Las Vegas on May 4. The former is set to perform his 2004 album Confessions for as an anniversary nod, with a slew of other artists performing, including Gwen Stefani, Nelly Furtado, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, TLC and more.

Who else is headlining that festival? None other than the Backstreet Boys, the biggest boy band rival for Justin Timberlake’s N’Sync. Coincidence? Not exactly, since these are all hugely popular musicians in the pop/R&B space, but still fun to think about.