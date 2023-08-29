Will Taylor Swift Ever Host The Halftime Super Bowl? The Specific Reasons That Have Kept Her From Doing It So Far

With football season starting, it’s time to speculate who could be next to headline the iconic Super Bowl halftime show. After Rihanna’s performance at Super Bowl LVII, who knows who could be next? Unfortunately, recent reports have counted out Taylor Swift. It’s unknown when and if the record-breaking superstar will ever take the halftime stage, but there are some pretty good reasons why she hasn't so far.

DailyMail reports that Swift was asked to headline the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII halftime show in Las Vegas but turned it down. The reasoning given is that she is too “busy” with her massive The Eras Tour. With the game taking place on February 11, 2024, Swift will have just finished a consecutive four-show stint in Tokyo. She will then be taking her tour Down Under to Australia just days later. As one insider pointed out:

Taylor is busy with her current tour, she has zero time to prepare a Super Bowl show, she will do it eventually, but she is in no rush at all to do it in Vegas or do it in the next couple of years.

The Eras Tour has been raking in plenty of money and consistently bringing in many celebrities. As Taylor Swift’s first tour in five years, it has been one to not miss. Between Swift’s upcoming music and other projects, such as her long-awaited 1989 (Taylor’s Version) re-record, she is reportedly focused on other projects than the Super Bowl. The insider also said that she doesn’t believe performing at the halftime show would be “a defining moment for her right now.” They also said:

She knows she is at her peak in her career, and each move from this point on is as important as the next. Working on her current tour and, recording her old music and, working on new music, and living life are taking up the majority of her time.

Many A-listers have taken to the Super Bowl stage both during and after their careers reached their peaks. Beyoncé has had not one but two performances to her name, Katy Perry and her Left Shark were the headliners one year, and Lady Gaga dominated halftime, to name just three examples before 2022’s star-studded Halftime Show. For now, Swift won't be joining the long list of music superstars to perform at the Super Bowl.

There is also the fact that for a while, Swift couldn’t even perform at the Super Bowl for another reason. Sports Illustrated pointed out that the singer-songwriter is sponsored by Coca-Cola. The Super Bowl and the halftime show were sponsored by Pepsi. Starting this year, Apple Music officially took over as the game’s new sponsor, opening up a world of possibilities. Swift’s stardom is still rising, and there isn’t any indication she’s going to slow down any time soon. It could be a while until she does any huge performances since she is focused on The Eras Tour through at least late next year. If she doesn’t announce any more tour dates, that is.

A Taylor Swift Super Bowl halftime show would probably be one of the best things ever for Swifties, but that also means she would have to pick out the best of the best to perform. Considering her tour is over three hours long, that would be harder than it looks. Luckily, she has plenty for fans to look forward to, whether it’s her tour, albums, or her directorial debut. The Swifties are staying plenty fed, even if a Super Bowl performance isn’t in the cards, for now.