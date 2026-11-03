I Loved That St. Denis Medical Straight Up Referenced The Pitt, And I Had To Ask The Creator Why

Warning! Spoilers ahead for the Season 3 premiere of St. Denis Medical, “He Ain’t Noah Wyle." If you haven't tuned in for the NBC show, don't fret as this isn't a huge spoiler, but I will talk about the episode in this story.

St. Denis Medical’s third season finally premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, and it was so entertaining. On top of addressing some of the romantic twists left off in the Season 2 finale, the medical mockumentary continued to bring the comedy. This included some fun references to The Pitt, and I had to ask the creator why the direct mentions happened.

Following Ron’s surgery in the Season 2 finale, Damon Wayans guest starred as his temporary replacement, Dr. Highland. While Highland's a good doctor, it’s not hard to see his mannerisms and the way he dresses are similar to that of Dr. Robby from the Emmy-winning drama The Pitt. Alex even makes it a point to say Dr. Highland has a “big performative” energy and thinks he’s in a medical drama. However, “He ain’t Noah Wyle,” as she says (and as the title of the premiere also notes).

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Between the way he acts, dresses, and talks, with one speech pulled directly from The Pitt, it was very clear the episode was not attempting to be subtle. St. Denis has in the past had no trouble spoofing other medical shows. That said, references can be tough, and Eric Ledgin told CinemaBlend why it’s easier to mention some shows, like The Pitt, and harder to mention others:

I always feel most connected to the show when the characters are living in the same world I'm living in. So, that gets a little tricky in the sense that they can't be fans of In Living Color because that would cause some kind of time portal warp that would ruin the show, I suppose. But they can know about The Pitt, you know, and they can comment on it, as that's a popular show; it's in the zeitgeist.

I love it when my favorite shows are name-dropped in my other favorite shows, especially when there’s a clear reference, such as Dr. Highland acting like Wyle’s Dr. Robby. It’s understandable why it can get tricky to bring up other shows, particularly ones that have featured the actors on St. Denis Medical themselves, but this time the whole show reference within a show thing worked.

Meanwhile,The Pitt is only two seasons in, but plenty of healthcare workers have praised the drama for its accuracy. It's also one of the most talked-about shows, and that's another reason why Ledgin felt the need to reference it, telling CinemaBlend:

I feel like there probably aren't many hospitals where people are working there and not talking about The Pitt from time to time. And, you know, as I think Alex says, or at least said it in an early draft of the script, it was like, ‘I watch The Pitt, I love The Pitt. But this ain't The Pitt.’ And so it's nice to be swimming in such different waters from them that we can still be fans of that show and comment on it in a fun way.

Since Ron is back at work following his surgery, Dr. Highland seems to have been dismissed (or at least is out of the picture for now). I'm a little sad to be saying goodbye to the St. Denis Medical version of Dr. Robby already. But here's hoping we still get some other shoutouts to The Pitt from time to time. (Especially since Alex has stated she loves Noah Wyle and would leave her husband for him, so I just know she’s gonna be watching Robby's Season 3 return.)

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Meanwhile, fans can look forward to more from Season 3 of St. Denis Medical now that it’s finally here. Aside from fun references to other medical shows, there is a lot to look forward to on the plot front. We've got guest stars coming. We've got more chaos coming. So, stay tuned, as new episodes air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, and are streaming the next day with a Peacock subscription.