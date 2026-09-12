I'm Shocked The Pitt's Mohan Actress Will Watch The Show More After Her Exit, But Her Reason Makes Sense

Following its second season on the 2026 TV schedule, The Pitt is gearing up for Season 3 in early 2027. Things will look a little different staff-wise, though, as Supriya Ganesh has exited as Dr. Samira Mohan. Her exit caused quite an uproar with fans, and even though Noah Wyle explained why Mohan is leaving, it’s still going to be hard to watch the new season without her. Ganesh, meanwhile, is planning on watching The Pitt even more now that she’s no longer on the show, but her reasoning makes sense.

After it was announced that Ganesh would be leaving at the end of Season 2, the actress remained supportive of her co-stars and the series. And it seems like that will continue for her first season off the show. While chatting with E! News, Ganesh revealed that she does indeed intend to keep watching the Emmy-winning drama, maybe even more so than before, and honestly, I get it:

Yeah, of course! Fan for life. They also gave me such a start to my career. I mean, I will watch it to the extent I watched Season 1 and Season 2. Actually, I might watch it more because I’m really self-conscious about my work. So now I don’t have the barrier of watching myself.

Plenty of actors have admitted to not watching their own projects because they don’t like to watch themselves, which is definitely understandable. In Ganesh’s case, she’s able to not only be a fan of The Pitt, but also watch it without having to worry about her own performance. She can view the show purely from a fan’s perspective, and I don’t blame her for realizing that she’s able to actually watch it more than ever before.

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Of course, even despite the fact that Ganesh is able to watch The Pitt now just as a fan, I’m still sad that we won’t be seeing Mohan anymore. For those wondering what Mohan will be up to post-Season 2, she’s still going to be a PTMC, she’s just not working during the shift that Season 3 will be highlighting. The second season really focused on her struggling with figuring out what to do with her career, and unfortunately, the Season 2 finale didn’t really give fans any idea of where she'd go next.

If anything, Season 3 might give us a hint as to what she’s got going on, as there will be a bit of a time jump. Season 2 took place on the Fourth of July, with the third season set to take place in November, just a few months later. If there is an update, I’ll be curious to see what Ganesh’s reaction is.

Fans have to see what The Pitt is like without Samira Mohan when the series returns for Season 3 in January 2027 for those with an HBO Max subscription. Fans can get their Mohan fix now with the first two seasons and hope that they haven’t seen the last of her.