When Will St. Denis Medical Return For Season 3 After The Season 2 Finale? What We Know

Spring finale season has gotten off to an early start in the 2026 TV schedule, and the final credits of NBC’s St. Denis Medical will roll on April 6. Considering that there have been some big cancellations over the past couple of weeks and uncertainties about what’s happening in the 2026-2027 TV schedule, one question may be on the fans of many fans: what about Season 3 of the mockumentary?

Fortunately, NBC already has some – although not all – of the answers.

(Image credit: Greg Gayne/NBC)

Will St. Denis Be Back For Season 3?

There has already been a lot to celebrate on the St. Denis Medical front, and NBC made the announcement much earlier than for the three shows of One Chicago in late March. Not too long after the medical show started to get a big push with streaming ads for those with a Peacock subscription, NBC confirmed a renewal for Season 3, along with Reba McEntire’s Happy’s Place. At the time of the renewal in early February, Liza Katz, the President of Scripted Content at NBC & Peacock, said in a statement:

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Both ‘St. Denis Medical’ and ‘Happy’s Place’ have delivered comedic brilliance over their first two seasons, truly connecting with our audience with hilarious characters, and remain hugely important and successful programs to our primetime and Peacock lineup. A huge thank you to the producers, casts and crews of both shows who have brought these wonderful stories to life and will now continue to tell their laugh-out-loud stories.

While many episodes have aired since St. Denis joined the rest of NBC’s scripted lineup in taking a break for the 2026 Winter Olympics in February, the numbers for the show were quite impressive. To that point in the 2025-2026 TV schedule, St. Denis was the only broadcast network primetime comedy to experience linear growth in the valuable 18-49 age demographic season-over-season. The January 5 episode, which was the first of the new year, delivered the highest ratings in the key demographic since the series premiere back in 2024.

So, the renewal isn’t too surprising in light of the number it has been winning for NBC on Monday nights. But when is it coming back?

(Image credit: Greg Gayne/NBC)

When Is Season 3 Airing On NBC?

At the time of writing, NBC hasn’t confirmed when St. Denis Medical will return for Season 3 in the 2026-2027 TV schedule. That said, we can look at how the network handled the two earlier seasons for some clues.

Season 1 premiered on November 12, 2024 and ended with the finale on April 29, 2025 after 18 episodes. The original order had been for 13 episodes, but that total was bumped up by five and St. Denis Medical received a very early renewal for Season 2. Then, Season 2 premiered on November 2, 2025 and ends on April 6, 2026 after 18 episodes.

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Considering that St. Denis Medical earned solid enough viewership numbers to become one of NBC’s two earliest renewals for 2026-2027, I think it’s a safe bet that the network will want to stick with the 18-episode order rather than go down to 13 or even nine. That would mean a fall premiere, presumably in early-to-mid November like the first two seasons.

So, my money is on the motley crew of St. Denis Medical returning for Season 3 in about seven months. While that’s a pretty long wait, it’s at least a relief to know that the medical comedy will officially be back next season. Stumble still hasn’t had its fate decided as another NBC mockumentary, nor has The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins.

For now, as we look ahead to summer hiatus, you can always revisit the first two seasons of St. Denis Medical streaming on Peacock.