Universal Designer Gets Real About ‘Greatest Rewards’ Creating Theme Park Attractions As Halloween Horror Nights Bids Farewell
We'll miss you, spooky season!
With November here, some people are already making Thanksgiving plans and watching Hallmark Christmas movies. But, I’m personally going to need five business days to mourn the end of spooky season. One of Universal Orlando’s masterminds, Michael Aiello, is totally on my wavelength, as he reflected on making this year’s landmark Halloween Horror Nights happen.
Aiello is the Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development at Universal Orlando Resort and has over thirty years of experience at the theme park to his name. Since this year was the park’s special 35th anniversary scaring us with Universal’s beloved seasonal festivity, he had a lot to say about bringing it all to life. In his words:
I know HHN has become one of my favorite traditions, and it’s great to hear from the designer that it’s all about our reactions and enjoyment of it. The 2026 edition had a lot of highlights, from the Sinners haunted house, an especially bloody attraction with cannibals and an awesome ode to the Hellraiser franchise. In a post on X, Aiello said creatives like himself only get so many anniversaries in their careers, and doing the one this past season has been really rewarding for himself and his team. He continued:
This year’s event was called Jack & Oddfellow: Chaos & Control. It brought about a crossover between two of HHN’s most popular icons, Jack the Clown and Dr. Oddfellow. Both characters debuted during the tenth Halloween Horror Nights back in 2000. They have become so popular that they’ve made multiple appearances in Orlando. With the season having ended, Aielo took some time to thank everyone involved for basically making it possible.
HHN definitely wouldn’t exist without the many hands and minds that create it every year. Aiello shouted out every division that works on the event including the scareactors and performers "who tirelessly bring the fear night after night”. The Halloween Horror Nights senior director also added this to his message:
The future can indeed be uncertain, but if history is any kind of indicator, the talented creatives at the park will find a way to spook audiences in unexpected ways down the road. Aiello also left fans with this last bit:
Oh, I’m so looking forward to the next nightmare! Before we know it, HHN will be celebrating its 40th anniversary, and we expect even more special surprises. Even though we're heading into the holidays, I feel like I’m already counting down the days for the next scary season!
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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